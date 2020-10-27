EFFINGHAM — Local singer-songwriter-storyteller Arthur Surette recently performed for a small but grateful audience, open-air, at the Effingham Library.
The event was sponsored by the Effingham Preservation Society to raise money for the Historic 1858 Town Hall/Library Building Project.
Spurred on by a pending decision to replace the original windows with vinyl windows, a group of historically minded citizens came together to do the fundraising so that the renovations could maintain the historical integrity of this unique building.
Built by the great-grandsons of Effingham founder Weare Drake, the New England Masonic Charitable Institute was a unique venture, with no similar academies known to have existed anywhere else in the United States.
Masonic orphan asylums were commonplace, but Masonic schools were rare. The NEMCI was a private school offering a three-year co- educational program. The first class, in the fall of 1861, had 55 students (27 male, 28 female). In 1862, there were 146 pupils (87 male, 59 female). The orphaned children of Masons were admitted for free, with other students paying tuition as well as room and board.
In 2019, the building was named to the National Register of Historic Places. It joins the Lord’s Hill Historic District (that covers about 32 acres on both sides of Rte. 153 in Effingham with 21 residential properties, a Meeting House, and five small cemeteries) in this distinction.
The project is currently within $2,500 reach of the Phase One goal of $150,000.
Donations would be gratefully accepted by the Effingham Preservation Society, P.O. Box 151, Effingham, NH 03882. For more information and credit card donations, go to historiceffingham.org.
