COOS COUNTY — Heavy ATV traffic kept N.H. Fish and Game officers busy over the weekend as they responded to four serious all-terrain vehicle accidents Saturday.
Normally the last weekend in July draws thousands to the region for the popular Jericho ATV Festival. While the festival was canceled this summer as were plans for an ATV Invasion Festival, some enthusiasts had already made reservations and plans and came here to ride anyway.
In the Berlin-Gorham area, food vendors set up outside to grill food for riders. Traffic was considered heavy on the popular trails.
The first accident occurred at about 2 p.m. in Jericho Mountain ATV Park in Berlin. Abigayle Alves, 18 of Taunton, Mass., was operating a borrowed ATV west on the Pipeline Trail with a group of friends. About 150 yards before the East Brook intersection, Alves lost control of the ATV and it veered toward a tree just off the trail.
Fish and Game said Alves was able to jump off the ATV before it hit the tree but was injured in the process. A member of her riding party called 911 for help. Responding to the call along with Fish and Game were personnel from the Berlin EMS, Berlin Police and Fire Departments. Additionally, a good Samaritan with medical training stopped and rendered first aid before the first responders arrived.
Alves was transported from the scene via a specially equipped Utility Terrain Vehicle provided by the Berlin Fire Department and taken via Berlin EMS to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation and treatment.
Fish and Game said operator inexperience is considered to be the primary contributing factor to the incident.
Shortly before 6 p.m., Fish and Game responded to Pittsburg, where a juvenile was injured while operating an ATV on the Hall Stream Connector route as part of a group of seven ATVs.
While navigating a rocky uphill left turn, the juvenile lost control of the ATV and rolled it over. Friends in the group immediately rendered aid and transported the juvenile to the Hall Stream Road and called 911. Pittsburg Fire Department, 45th Parallel EMS, N.H. State Police also responded to the scene. The juvenile’s riding companions met the responding 45th Parallel EMS ambulance on Hall Stream Road where the juvenile was transferred and transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook for treatment of injuries.
Fish and Game said the technical terrain where the crash occurred played a primary role in this crash. The agency reminded OHRV users to always use protective gear when operating or riding OHRV’s.
As first responders were dealing with the Pittsburg crash, Fish and Game was called to an ATV accident in Stark.
Heather Staples, 39, of North Providence, R.I. had been operating an ATV on Bell Hill Road when she rolled the machine over while attempting to turn onto Meadow Road, pinning Staples under the ATV. Members of her riding party rushed to assist her and called 911. Responding to the scene with Fish and Game were Groveton Ambulance and Stark Volunteer Fire Departments. After treating Staples at the scene, Groveton Ambulance transported her to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
Interviewing her later, Fish and Game said Staples reported she was inexperienced and Saturday was one of her first days driving on the trails. The department ruled that operator inexperience was the primary factor in the crash. Fish and Game reminded the public that ATV operation has inherent risks, and riders should always operate within their limits.
Later at about 7:30 p.m., a Massachusetts woman was injured operating at ATV on the Dixville Peaks Trail in Dixville. Mindy Woodward, 33, of Grafton, Mass., was navigating an uphill section of rock ledge, when she lost control of her ATV and it flipped backward, rolling on top of her.
Her riding companions and others who came on the scene immediately rendered aid and called 911. Responding along with Fish and Game were 45th Parallel EMS, and Colebrook fire and Police Departments. Bystanders assisted by transporting Woodward with their UTV from the accident scene to an awaiting 45th Parallel EMS ambulance that had staged at the Diamond Peaks Store in Colebrook. Woodward was then transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Fish and Game said its investigation determined that the technical terrain present where the crash occurred likely played a primary role in this crash. The department urged OHRV operators to always consider alternate routes to avoid risks present on challenging trails.
