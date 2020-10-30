FREEDOM — The Church Council of the First Christian Church of Freedom is pleased to announce the appointment of the Rev. Mary Edes of Silver Lake as its new pastor.
At the same time, the congregation wishes Pastor Larry and Nancy Wogman their best wishes and offer sincere gratitude for their service to FCC for almost 10 years as they embark on their next adventure in retirement.
Born and raised in central Maine, the Rev. Edes graduated from the University of New Hampshire in 1978 with a B.A. in vocal performance.
She married and raised her family in Newmarket, during which time she was active in the Seacoast theater and music community.
Before entering the ministry, Edes did church work in many leadership positions including Director of Music at South Church UU in Portsmouth. She entered Bangor Theological Seminary in 1998 and received her M.Div. in 2000.
During the following years she was the pastor at Nottingham Community Church, served as a chaplain at Elliott Hospital, and filled in as guest preacher at various pulpits in and around northern New England.
Edes and her husband, Steve Kull, moved to Silver Lake in 2004. She is well-known as the former minister at the UU Fellowship of the Eastern Slope in Tamworth where she served from 2003-14.
When Steve retired and grandchildren came along, Mary left this position and began to re-connect with her singing ministry.
She is founder and leader of the Silver Lake Community Singers for hospice and healing and her work as itinerant preacher, community pastor and hospice chaplain is respected and appreciated throughout the valley.
Although the Freedom Church remains closed for in-person worship, all are invited to attend the weekly Sunday services on Facebook at 10 a.m. Search for the First Christian Church of Freedom.
