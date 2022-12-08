BJ Parker Dec 24

Conway General Assistance Officer BJ Parker now has to meet with people by appointment because of the number and complexity of cases the town is seeing. (DAYMOND STEER PHOTO)

CONWAY — The Town of Conway Welfare Office is now open by appointment only.

General Assistance Officer BJ Parker says she is trying to schedule appointments five hours a day between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon and 2-4 pm.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.