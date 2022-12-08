CONWAY — The Town of Conway Welfare Office is now open by appointment only.
General Assistance Officer BJ Parker says she is trying to schedule appointments five hours a day between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon and 2-4 pm.
“We have always done our best to accommodate people’s schedules, and although we would like to continue to do that, it has become very difficult to do,” said Parker. “The more complex the case is, the longer it takes to resolve so we don’t want people lining up at the door having to wait for hours to be seen. Most cases are complex because of the lack of non-monetary resources available to us. That is, we are in the midst of a housing crisis and there are few housing vendors willing to accept the people we serve.
“Safety risks and office coverage needs prevent us from offering home visits for homebound individuals as we once did.”
Applications are not available online.
“Over the years we have found that the application process can sometimes make people anxious. To minimize anxiety, we started having them do paperwork right here in the office where questions can be answered as they go along,” said Parker.
“When someone is unable to provide themselves and their family with a basic need of survival, it’s scary to think that one wrong answer could result in being denied help. We want to ease those fears and being here to answer questions gives us an opportunity to educate them about our own and other programs that might be able to help,” she said
Cases are prioritized based on the need and individual timeframes. There are many deadlines that come with disconnect notices and evictions, medical appointments, court dates, public benefit documentation requirements and the like.
Parker asks people to be diligent about collecting and submitting verification used to determine eligibility, about being on time for appointments and about completing forms with accuracy and completeness.
To make an appointment, call (603) 447-3811 Ext 214 or email bjparker1@conwaynh.org.
