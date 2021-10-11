CONWAY — The Conway Parks and Recreation Department has announced a full return of senior/adult programs this fall. Programs include:
• Coffee and Cribbage, A new opportunity for seniors and adults runs Tuesdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. beginning Oct. 12 and going through the end of May. Conway Rec invites you and your friends to meet in our conference room where coffee and socially fun games, including cribbage will be offered.
Other card games as well as Scrabble, chess and checkers will be offered. Have another game you’d like to play? Contact the office at (603) 901-1139. There is no charge and no need to register for this drop-in program.
• Mah jongg. Offered weekly beginning Wednesday, Oct. 13, and taking place from 2:30-4:30 p.m. through the end of May. Mah jongg is a game of Chinese origin usually played by four people with 144 tiles that are drawn and discarded until one player secures a winning hand. All are welcome whether you are experienced or just learning.
• Adult Fitness. Fall Circuit Exercise Class with instructor Frann Ravid will take place Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30-9:30 a.m. outdoors on the rec field. This program started Oct. 4 and will run through Friday, Nov. 12. The cost is $35 and you can register at conwayrec.com. Space is limited.
Participants should park all the way in the back of the premises by the Conway Elementary School’s playground. Please do not use the Conway Elementary staff parking.
In addition, on Oct. 26, Conway Rec will offer a senior/adult trip to the Belknap Mill Museum in Laconia. It will depart at 10 a.m. and return about 4:30 p.m. The cost is $30 and includes lunch at Hart’s Turkey Farm, admission to the museum and transportation.
The department will offer a senior/adult trip to Oxford Casino in Oxford, Maine, on Nov. 16. The trip will depart at 9:30 a.m. and return at 5 p.m. The cost is $10.
For more information on any of the programs or to register, go to conwayrec.com or call Todd Gallagher, director of senior activities, at (603) 901-1139.
