CHATHAM — To wrap up the 2022 series of historical programs and events, the Chatham Historical Society will hold an online auction Nov. 14-20 to raise funds for further work on their home, the former Chatham Center one-room schoolhouse.

Jeanne Eastman, president of the Society, said, “We have been so happy with the attendance at all of our activities and the support of our townspeople. This year we have created museum displays and have had wonderful feedback from everyone who has ventured down to our basement museum.

