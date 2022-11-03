CHATHAM — To wrap up the 2022 series of historical programs and events, the Chatham Historical Society will hold an online auction Nov. 14-20 to raise funds for further work on their home, the former Chatham Center one-room schoolhouse.
Jeanne Eastman, president of the Society, said, “We have been so happy with the attendance at all of our activities and the support of our townspeople. This year we have created museum displays and have had wonderful feedback from everyone who has ventured down to our basement museum.
"Now we would like to do some weatherizing so that it will be easier to heat, which will allow us to remain open to welcome visitors and work on displays throughout the winters. We'd also like to create more wall space to display our many photographs and paintings. The funds raised with this auction will go toward that work," she said.
The auction has over 60 items — locally made art, crafts, services, and experiences — to bid on. These include a painting of the Chatham Church by Diane Scott, framed photographs by John Rondeau and Joe Shaw, two nights of “glamping” at Butter Hill Hideaway, a cord of firewood from Western Maine Timberlands, hand-made quilts by Beverly Aiman and Ann Fargo, two trail passes at Jackson Ski Touring Center, a $100 CSA share from Weston's Farm, and an introductory tai chi class.
Eastman added, “There are also holiday food items from our amazing Chatham cooks and local farms. And there are many items that would make wonderful gifts for the holidays, such as children's books by Chatham authors, tied flies for fishing, a crocheted shawl, and gift cards to local businesses.” The full list of items can be found at chathamhistoricalnh.org .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.