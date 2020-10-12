FREEDOM — Carroll County YMCA (CCYMCA)/Camp Huckins and YMCA Camp Belknap are offering a free virtual “After S’Cool program” to middle school students in Carroll County. With Carroll County middle schoolers seeing limited peer and extracurricular programing, CCYMCA and Camp Belknap saw an opportunity to create a fun and engaging after school program to help students connect with peers.
The After S’Cool program was created to encourage life skills, to engage students in activities to improve growth mindset and self-esteem, coping strategies for stress and to educate and encourage civic engagement.
The virtual program will run in partnership schools and local community members and is open to all seventh- and eighth-grade students residing in Carroll County. The program will provide fun and meaningful activities via Zoom that encourage positive social interactions, build leadership skills and inspire students to get involved in their local communities.
There will be two club offerings — “Lead Locally” and “Spirit, Mind & Body.” Two four-week sessions will be offered for both clubs, which will meet via Zoom twice a week.
The dates of the programs are: Session 1: week of Oct. 19 through the week of Nov. 9. Session 2: week of Nov. 16-week of Dec. 14. Both clubs will be offered either Monday/Wednesday or Tuesday/Thursday from 4-5 p.m.
The “Lead Locally” Club will focus on activities to encourage participation in local and state government by helping students access information, get involved and learn how to make a difference in their communities. The “Spirit, Mind & Body” Club will include mindfulness activities to promote healthy strategies to improve social/emotional health. Activities may include breathing/meditation, yoga, growth mindset, journaling and cooking.
CCYMCA/Camp Huckins and YMCA Camp Belknap have developed the curriculum and are providing the staff and to lead these clubs. Both organizations are leveraging their experience from this past summer running virtual summer camp and are eager to continue to work with providing this opportunity for middle school students.
For further questions or to register please contact: Kara Couture, director of community outreach, at kara@camphuckins.org or (603) 539-4710.
