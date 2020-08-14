FREEDOM — According to Kara Smith Couture, director of community outreach at Camp Huckins, “The cancellation of resident camp this summer was profoundly disappointing after a shortened school year and what feels like an eternity of isolation.”
But, she said, “The Carroll County YMCA/Camp Huckins used it as an opportunity to collaborate with the New Hampshire Food Bank to provide meals to residents in Carroll County during the COVID-19 crisis.
“With the help of the Robert and Dorothy Goldberg Charitable Foundation, Joel Weeman, Camp Huckins’ chef, and his team have been making socially distanced, locally sourced, delicious grab-and-go-style meals for our onsite staff, and prepared and delivered meals for members of our local community.”
Couture said the food service, which provides about 400 meals a week, started on June 22 and will end Aug. 21.
