MANCHESTER — Cub Scouts across the state's Daniel Webster Council, and even from other parts of the country, were uniting virtually this past weekend.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Camp Carpenter in Manchester may not be open to Scouts right now, but the hosted a "camporee" that nearly 300 Scouting families from New Hampshire and 20 other states put to use to stay connected.
Campfires were roaring in New Hampshire during the two-day event as Cub Scouts held them at their own backyards with family so they could maintain social distancing.
In a statement, Jay Garee, Scout executive for the Daniel Webster Council, said: “The enormous success of this weekend’s virtual Cub Scout camporee proves that we can adapt quickly, and that outstanding and enjoyable Scout programming continues, even as we remain social distant.
"I am proud that Daniel Webster Council Cub Scouts and adult leaders alike showed such tremendous leadership in creating an innovative and fun event that became a magnet for scouts from across the country. We are committed to continuing a broad array of virtual scouting activities to engage and energize our scouts and their families during this challenging time.”
On Saturday, Victor Carbonneau Jr., leader of Cub Scout Pack 75 in Bow, said: "They're going to be joining our campfire tonight all the way up in Alaska.
"We're going to enjoy the campfire; we're going to sing along with the songs. We've got a whole lot of groups from all over the state; the kids are sending in video clips of skits and performances and songs that we get to sing along to," Carbonneau said.
Camporee events that Cub Scouts and their families could participate in included: Campfire dessert challenges, Camping Bingo, campsite setup challenge, Cub Scout cooking, Cub Scout trivia, Cub Scout yoga, obstacle course challenge; Saturday campfire, secret decoder messages, "Finding North Without a Compass," "Fun with Fingerprints," "Gear Review Challenge" and "High-Flying Drones."
Videos could be accessed on YouTube or Facebook, allowing kids to take part in sing-alongs, joke sessions and even cooking demos.
Victor says it made for a memorable weekend.
"It's kind of a little bit of a back to normal. They've had so many things that they can't do right now just because of the social distancing; sports can't happen; other things can't happen, but Scouting can continue; we can adapt," Carbonneau said.
