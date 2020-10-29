TAMWORTH — Oct. 8 brought Altrusa International back together for the first in-person meeting since last March.
The Board of Directors serving from June 2020 to May of 2022 was installed. They are: Altrusa Board of Directors are (from left: Pat McCoy (Freedom); Beth Wheatley Dyson (North Conway), Cathy Sholtanis (Tamworth), Secretary Nancy Spaulding (Sandwich), President Ellen Andreano (Center Conway), Vice President Cathy Baybutt (Tamworth), Treasurer Diane Robinson (Tamworth) and Past President Cindy Hyatt (Ossipee).
The membership celebrated the news that the club had received the Distinguished Club award from Altrusa International for the third year in a row as well as awards for newsletter and membership gains.
During COVID-19, restrictions on fundraising and volunteer opportunities have been reduced but not eliminated. Members are writing thank you and holiday cards to deployed soldiers working with soldierscarepackages.com.
Members continue to pack End 68 Hours of Hunger on the fourth Thursday of the month. Members formed a team and supported the ACS Rolling Pink Rally on Oct. 18th.
Members will be supporting Tamworth Community Christmas Project as shoppers, The Mail for Me project has been initiated with an invitation to local elementary schools. The club will be providing a magazine subscription to three students from each participating school in Carroll County. The next meeting of Carroll County Altrusa will be held Tuesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. at Runnells Hall in Chocorua. Members and guests are required to wear masks at all meetings.
The meetings have been truncated and at the present time, dinner will not be served, Find Altrusa online at Facebook (Altrusa International of Carroll County NH) or at carrollcountyaltrusa.blogspot.com.
For more information, you can also email carrollcountyaltrusa@yahoo.com.
