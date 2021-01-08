BIDDEFORD, Maine — Elizabeth Cote of Center Conway and Heather Howard of Center Conway, Jewel Rosa of Conway and Alexandra Iannuzzi of Glen have been named to the dean's list for the 2020 fall semester at the University of New England.
Dean's list students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
The University of New England is Maine's largest private university, featuring two distinctive campuses in Maine, a vibrant campus in Tangier, Morocco, and an array of innovative offerings online.
Hands-on, experiential approach empowers students to join the next generation of leaders in their chosen fields. The University of New England is home to Maine's only medical and dental colleges, a variety of other interprofessionally aligned health care programs and nationally recognized degree paths in the marine sciences, the natural and social sciences, business, the humanities and the arts.
For more information, go to une.edu.
