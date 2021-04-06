LYNDONVILLE, Vt. — Garrick Porter of Center Conway, a student at Northern Vermont University in Vermont, was named to the dean's lst for the fall 2020 semester. Students who achieve between a 3.50 and 3.99 semester average are placed on the dean's list.
Northern Vermont University is a two-campus institution of higher education with campuses in Johnson and Lyndonville, Vt., as well as an online division that combines the best of our campuses' nationally recognized liberal arts and professional programs.
For more information, go to northernvermont.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.