PLYMOUTH — Lexey Eastman, daughter of Lisa and John Eastman of Albany has been named to the President’s List for the spring semester at Plymouth State University.
“You have taken advantage of our challenging learning environment and committed yourself to a high level of academic excellence,” wrote PSU President Donald Birx. “I am proud of you and your impressive achievement during the Spring 2021 semester. Best wishes for your continued success.”
Lexey, who will graduate next year, will be student-teaching K-8 grade this fall
