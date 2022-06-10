The top three students from high schools around northern New Hampshire were recognized at a North Country scholars event May 26 in Whitefield. Front row, from left: Alexi Hastings, Reese Routhier, Olivia Barba, Camille Marceau, Carissa Challinor, Madison Crane, Grady Millen, Taylor Gaudette, Rylie Platt. Middle row: Ramsey Rancourt, Abigail Mahoney, Kendal Clark, Annabelle Mullins, Mackenzie Craig, Brayden Landry, Andrew Cole, Jillian Hallee, Gabreialla Lemay. Back row: Matthew Crawford, Sydney Pickering, Andrew Wilson, Zaberie Carney, Landen Phillips, Camden O’Toole Bailey, Reed Karnopp, Alexander Mayerson, Zoe Grondin. (COURTESY PHOTO)
WHITEFIELD — The three top Kennett High school graduating seniors joined close to 30 students from throughout northern New Hampshire May 26 for a ceremony to recognize the top North Country scholars of the year.
Kennett High valedictorian Taylor Gaudette, valedictorian and salutatorian Camden Bailey, and Mount Washington Valley Career Technical Center outstanding CTE student Reed Karnopp all traveled up to Whitefield to take part in the 2022 North Country Scholars event held at White Mountains Regional High School.
The ceremony recognizes the valedictorian and salutatorian from each of the 12 high schools in the region as well as an outstanding student from each of the four career and technical education centers.
This year’s event marked the 17th year in which the North Country School Administrators Association has partnered with North Country Education Services to celebrate the accomplishments of the region’s exceptional students.
In addition to the Kennett students, the top students in northern New Hampshire include:
Berlin High School: Brayden Landry, valedictorian; Andrew Cole, salutatorian.
Berlin Regional Career and Technical Education Center: Jillian Hallee, outstanding CTE student.
