Wyatt Andrew Rokowski was born to Dylan Rokowski and Sharon Fosberg of Conway, N.H. on Sept. 9, 2021, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces. He joins Brynlee, 3.
