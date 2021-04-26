Éowyn Wren Froehlich was born to Jake and Sophie Froehlich of Wolfeboro, N.H., on April 23, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces. The grandparents are Kraig and Lisa Wilkinson. The great-grandparents are Jim and Kerri Froehlich.
Latest News
- Sen. Hassan seeking to improve N.H. postal service
- Selectmen pick members for revived historic commission
- 52 COVID cases, two deaths in vaccinated N.H. residents
- State: Sherman Adams Bldg. won't need $100,000 door
- Jockey Cap to appear on Fryeburg town warrant
- STR owners to face selectmen today
- Birth: George Willam Munn
- Birth: Éowyn Wren Froehlich
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Conway selectmen to move against short-term rentals
- Historic Center Conway structure torn down
- Grand jury indicts Jackson teen
- Will Fryeburg become the new marijuana mecca?
- Criminal complaints filed against Connifey
- Madison man charged with assaulting 14-year-old girl
- Ex-Berlin official indicted on child porn charges
- Conway selectmen stay mum on rentals
- Expert: Re-start mask mandate, effective COVID-19 treatment under-utilized in N.H.
- Selectmen set fines for noise violators
Images
Videos
Commented
- Robin Heather: Relocate migrants to North Conway to expand multiculturalism (7)
- Conway voters reject short-term rental regs (6)
- Conway selectmen to move against short-term rentals (6)
- Trump-branded hotel planned for Intervale Motel site (5)
- Eugene M. Long: George Floyd was responsible for his own death (4)
- Walter Davis: Comments by Trump suggest he needs another senility test (3)
- Governor lifts statewide mask mandate (2)
- Michael Corthell: Time for humanity to treat animals with respect and compassion (2)
- William Marvel: Rectifying Jackson (2)
- Laura Slitt: Eight reasons for you to consider plant proteins over animal (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.