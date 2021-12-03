Oliver Everett Cook was born to Jassmyn Baker of Freedom, N.H., and Tristin Cox of Tamworth, N.H., on Nov. 22, 2021, at the Birth Memorial Hospital Birthing Center in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. He joins Edison Blake, 2. The grandparents are Samantha and Christopher Baker of Freedom, Melissa Riegel of Palm Bay, Fla., and Allen Cox of Conway, N.H. The great-grandparents are David and Debbie Anthony of Tamworth and Cindy Cook of Tamworth.

