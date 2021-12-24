Johnny Layne Bartholomew was born to Alesha and Michael Bartholomew on Dec. 16, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces. He joins Allie, 24, Douglas, 23, Michael III, 20, Madison, 20, and Corey, 2. The grandparents are Patricia Amaral and John Silvia of Berlin, N.H. The great-grandparents are Michael Bartholomew and Barbara Bartholomew of Warwick, R.I.
Latest News
- Sununu says COVID-19 hospitalizations down
- Nostalgia reigned supreme at the movies in 2021
- Obituary: Millard S. Davis
- Property of the Week: Colonial-style Chatham home
- Real Estate Corner: Real estate and relationship roulette
- Nordic Tracks: The joy of skiing and new snow
- Valley Voice: Snow, skiing, Pats – and distanced good fellowship
- North Country Angling: The Old Timer’s Christmas birthday
Daily eReach Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Another Conway Village landmark razed
- Obituary: Crystal Elizabeth Chute
- 'Rolling protester' heading to prison on porn charges
- Principal details discipline woes at Kennett
- Penny Kittle: Arrest me?
- Madison board bans STRs in Eidelweiss
- Bill would prohibit towns from banning STRs
- 'Sticker shock' greets cost of Jackson fire station
- Intervale hotel developers cut size to 70 rooms
- Hooper sons buy New England Inn, Tuckerman's from parents
Images
Videos
Commented
- Paul Drucker: Replace anti-vax health care workers with civic-minded people (8)
- Michael Kerins: Americans aren't getting the threat Trump poses to democracy (4)
- Conway car wash proposal raises concerns (3)
- Walter Davis: FOX reporters and hosts texted Trump to stop the insurrection (3)
- Danielle Dion: How many times do the STR owners have to hear the word no? (3)
- The coming economic boom (3)
- William Marvel: Semiliterates (2)
- Madison board bans STRs in Eidelweiss (2)
- Teresa Egan: In the classroom, we need to examine our country's good and bad (2)
- Eugene Long: Ten Commandments and U.S. Constitution are complementary (2)
- Tom McLaughlin: Solar-geddon (2)
- Tom McLaughlin: Disturbing the peace in Lovell (2)
- Steve Angers: Thanks to Executive Councilor Kenney for voting for hatchery study (2)
- Teri Cosentino: One president put his country first, another put himself first (2)
- Bob Drake: I would prefer Q stop mansplaining abortion rights (2)
- Tele-Talk question: If one elementary school were to close, which one should it be? (1)
- Ellie Jodoin: Someone stole my sister's Christmas joy and trust in people (1)
- New urgency to open Scenic Vista toilets (1)
- Brian Wiggin: My friend Bob Dole (1)
- Lezley Finkelsteen: Republicans at fault for not opening Scenic Vista 7 days (1)
- Tele-Talk responses: Do you think Conway should celebrate Independence Day on Saturdays from now on?” (1)
- STR study misses the point (1)
- Karen Cummings: What are people not getting about wearing masks in schools? (1)
- Dick Devens: Ask your elected officials to put a price on fossil-based carbon (1)
- Susan E. Wiley: Governor sending contradictory message by not wearing a mask (1)
- Mary Jo Laniewski: Save Lovell from massive view-destroying 171-acre solar array (1)
- National Perspective: Sheer political will may be Trump’s greatest asset (1)
- David Cavanaugh: STR update (1)
- Another Conway Village landmark razed (1)
- Proposed TD Bank not 'New England' enough (1)
- Obituary: David C. Moody Sr. (1)
- Dave Van Note: Association's study on STRs is flawed and is a scare tactic (1)
- William Marvel: Inhabiting Goshen (1)
- Sam Farrington: Question for docs: how long will asymptomatic infections last? (1)
- Michael Gureau: New Sun columnists are on point with up-to-date information (1)
- Jonna Carter: Salutations from 'Southie' (1)
- Intoxicated couple found dead in separate landfills (1)
- Michael Kerins: Republicans misrepresent cultural issues to stoke fear (1)
- Brian Lombard: Gov. Sununu's response to COVID is to throw up his hands (1)
- Conway looking for someone to keep it clean (1)
- Leonard Witt: Sununu caves in to radical right by signing divisive speech bill (1)
- Bail denied to brothers accused of robbery (1)
- Lovell residents throw shade at solar project (1)
- Larry Winefield: TD Bank redo too modern? Just look at other nearby buildings (1)
- Executive Council denies funding to 3 health centers (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.