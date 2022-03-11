Jack Gerald Johnson was born to Kimberly and Andrew Johnson of Silver Lake, N.H., on March 7, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Kathy Tess and Paul Wavet of Fond du Lac, Wis. The paternal grandparents are Sharon and Scott Johnson of Fond du Lac, Wis.
