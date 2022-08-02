Gracelynn Mae Eldridge was born to Alexandra Doliber and Maverick Eldridge of Ossipee, N.H., on Aug. 1, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces. The maternal grandfather is Benjamin Doliber. The paternal grandfather is Michael Eldridge. The maternal great-grandmother is Donna Doliber. The paternal great-grandparents are Norman and Kira Eldridge.

