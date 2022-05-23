Felix LaBudde Steveson was born to Jennifer LaBudde and Zachary Steveson of North Conway, N.H., on May 19, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces. He joins Meriwether LaBudde Steveson, 3. The maternal grandparents are Jack and Sue LaBudde of Cooperstown, N.Y. The paternal grandparents are Kim and Mark Steveson of Lake Forest, Ill. The great-grandmother is Sally Handl of Lake Forest, Ill.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Raiders beat Lakers to split home-and-home series
- Lakers top Raiders 1-0 in a pitching duel; Poland wins in extra innings
- Fish and Game has busy weekend rescuing hikers
- Eagles fall late to Sanborn 6-2; leave 11 on base
- Kennett students inducted into National Technical Honor Society
- Eagles control their own playoff destiny
- Sununu signs repeal of abortion ultrasound mandate
- Kennett boys draw Lebanon in tennis quarterfinals
Most Popular
Articles
- Library crash suspect asks to be let out of jail
- Torres family seeks closure 23 years after disappearance
- 106-acre Bemis Fire burns in Hart's Location
- Dream coming true: North Conway 'Bypath' takes shape
- Precinct, Preece discuss Red Jacket fire codes
- Fryeburg official bullish on Jockey Cap deal
- Bemis Fire effort continues; Centennial Fire contained
- Woman killed in I-93 crash in Bethlehem
- ‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From ‘Boston, Reunion, Part 1’ (RECAP)
- Delegation gives county officials big raises
Images
Videos
Commented
- Michael Keirns: Harriet and her ilk are under the cult-like spell of Trumpism (6)
- Melissa Wood: Teacher's politics doesn't belong in the parking lot or the classroom (5)
- Harriet Borgerhoff: Talk about lies; mainstream media peddles 'em (5)
- James Pietrangelo: Recent letters from STR proponents remind me of '1984' (5)
- Library crash suspect held without bail (4)
- James Pietrangelo: Quddus Snyder's columns better suited as fictional writing (4)
- Patricia Pustell: Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation is a victory of America (3)
- Linda Dionne: Using pandemic federal money for hatcheries is a misuse of funds (3)
- Bret Stephens: Overturning Roe v. Wade (3)
- Large fire at Red Jacket in North Conway (3)
- Harriet Borgerhoff: To succeed, Dems need to drop Trump, focus on independents (3)
- Alyssa Ludington: Please remove the COVID 'fear count' on page 2 of the paper (2)
- William Marvel: Educating Buffy, Part 4 (2)
- Patricia Ambrose: Column about Tamworth was over the line, disgusted me (2)
- Ann Borges: Ask pope to influence a pro-Russian Patriarch and save lives (2)
- Walter Davis: On women's right to choose, I was taught we should not judge (2)
- Steve Webster: The $400,000 for bathrooms, what a way to stick it to taxpayers (2)
- State reinstates O Club liquor license, levies fine (2)
- Helen Hurgin: To help pollinators, observe No Mow May and leave lawns alone (2)
- Local rep seeks to prevent Red Jacket fire repeat (1)
- Quddus Snyder: Titillating Tamworth (1)
- Jonna Carter: Morning stars (1)
- Quddus Synder: Dear Matt (1)
- Irving clerk, Jackson chief recognized for CPR save in Glen (1)
- Liz Bouchard: Disappointed in Marvel on the dress code and direction of town (1)
- Peter Hill: Demand peace talks instead of sending munitions to Ukraine (1)
- State DOT pushes roundabout at East Conway Road (1)
- North Country Angling: Brook trout, yellow perch and dams (1)
- Madison hires STR expert attorney (1)
- Susan Rheault: Trump's advice to China on COVID would set country back (1)
- Don't Feed the Canada Geese! (1)
- Joseph A. Duchesne: Effingham dog training near cemetery done respectfully (1)
- Robert Sullivan: Cheaper to buy sprinklers than pay wrongful death suits (1)
- Wheels: Remembering Howard Johnson's (1)
- Julie Webster: Time for town officials to wake up and do something for the locals (1)
- Tele-Talk responses: Do you think it’s time for Tamworth to consider zoning? (1)
- Jeff Robinson: Marvel can be more constructive in criticism of the school system (1)
- Michael Murray: Take notice of the 16 story cell tower that will cut views in half (1)
- William Marvel: Educating Buffy, Part 2 (1)
- Elizabeth Kelsea: Letter comment was mean and insulting and requires an apology (1)
- Eugene M. Long: Alton man's Supreme Court victory an example for all (1)
- Obituary: Robert 'Kim' Ficker (1)
- Elizabeth Ruediger: Separating fact from fiction (1)
- Jonna Carter: Swinging both ways (1)
- New dress code coming: Hoodies, PJs (1)
- Garry Rayno: Rebuilding a party (1)
- Michael Davidow: After Roe v. Wade (1)
- Michael Kerins: With so much information available how can they believe Trump (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.