Ellie Kate Whitmore was born to Randy and Erica Whitmore of Brunswick, Maine, on Sept. 30, 2022. She weighed 5 pounds, 7 ounces. She grandparents are Carl and Heather Drew of Stow, Maine, and Brian and Karen Whitmore of Milford, Maine. The great-grandparents are Donna Stern of Lovell, Maine, and Danny and Donna Jennings of Old Town, Maine.

