Edward Larson Warner was born to Nathan and Sarah Warner of Mirror Lake, N.H., on July 2, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 5 ounces. He joins Emily, 9, and Nathan Jr., 7. The grandparents are Paul and Heidi Alley of Farmington Maine, and Randal and Frances Warner of Denmark, Maine. The great-grandparents are Larson and Sharon Alley of Augusta, Maine.

