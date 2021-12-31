Colby Lee Keenan was born to Shawn and Danielle Keenan of West Baldwin, Maine, on Dec. 25, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. He joins Bayleigh Harmon, 13. The grandparents are Fran Keenan (deceased) and Tammy Doyle of North Baldwin, Maine, and Bud Keenan (deceased) and Jeffrey Doyle of North Baldwin. The great-grandparents are Rita Navoy (deceased), Constance Grovo and Lola Doyle and Ted Navoy (deceased), George Gravo and Donald Doyle.

