Clara Mae Bergeron was born to Kyle and Lindsay Bergeron of Conway, N.H., on July 20, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Donna and Ed Williamson of Dumfries, Va., and Ron Byron of Merrimack, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Shawn and Linda Bergeron of Madison, N.H.
Latest News
- Municipalities mull mask mandates
- Brownfield recount to settle race separated by one vote
- Conway tax revenues not hampered by virus, so far
- Conway Lake Beach back open
- Census: Few Conway residents have responded
- 1st COVID death reported in county
- North Conway Library dedicates war dog monument
- Traffic light or roundabout at East Conway intersection?
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Rolling protester' faces child porn charges
- Dog owner sues HSUS for $35 million
- Rec hot spots 'overrun' with visitors, many acting badly
- Wolfeboro, Humane Society respond to $35m dog owner lawsuit
- Fryeburg Police Chief Potvin gives notice
- Longtime Bartlett fire chief hangs up his helmet
- Out of gas, former fighter pilot lands small plane in Brownfield field
- For 3rd year, North Conway is Top 5 adventure town
- District interested in ionizer to combat COVID-19
- Mass. man lucky to survive crush of snow in Tuckerman Ravine
Images
Videos
Commented
- Alec Kerr: Hate speech vs. free speech (11)
- Christine Thompson: Let Tom McLaughlin write, but as a letter-writer, not a columnist (8)
- William Marvel: Silencing Galileo (6)
- Larry Day: Without Trump leadership I can't imagine what the country would be like (6)
- Dog owner sues HSUS for $35 million (6)
- 'Rolling protester' faces child porn charges (5)
- Eddie Bennett: There are myriad reasons and a timeline why we blame Trump, not China (5)
- David Reed: Where was Sara Gideon when we needed her leadership? (4)
- Walter Davis: Confederate flag and monument fits Trump's behavior in business (4)
- Mark Hounsell: Please do not censor speech even when it is hateful (4)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.