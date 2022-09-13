Beckham Edward Rodger was born to Kali Rodger and Brenden Wakefield Fryeburg, Maine, on Sept. 10, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces. He joins Kyleigh, 11, Brooklyn, 6, Brody, 5, and Kayden, 2. The grandparents are Stacey O'Brien of Tyngsboro, Mass., Mark Rodger of Fryeburg and Kim and Tyrone Wakefield of Madison, N.H.
