Atlas Rhodes Sevigny was born to Annalee and Zachary Sevigny on Dec. 10, 2021, at the Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 5 pounds, 10 ounces. The maternal grandmother is Paul Halpin of Rochester, N.H. The paternal grandparents are George and Susan Sevigny of North Berwick, Maine. The great-grandparents are Dennis and Mary Coakley of Portsmouth, N.H., and Rosemary Halpin of Massachusetts.

