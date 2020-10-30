Arlo Oliver Lucy was born October 27, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway. He weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.
His parents are Nicole and Levi Lucy of Conway, N.H.
His maternal grandparents are Mike and Donna Veilleux of Madison, N.H.
His paternal grandparents are Nina and AO Lucy of Brownfield, Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.