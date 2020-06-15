Aidan Ellis Tracy was born to Jack and Sasha Tracy on June 6, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces. He joins Liam Tracy, 2½. The maternal grandparents are Ellen Casale and Cris Johnson. The paternal grandparents are Honor and Jack Tracy.
