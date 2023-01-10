Abigail Tait Osgood was born to Vincent and Hillary Osgood of Fryeburg, Maine, on Dec. 5, 2022, at 4:15 p.m. at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. She weighed 6 pounds and was 18.9 inches long. She joins brother, Asa, 5, sister, Raelynn, 3, and brother dog, Fenway, a goldendoodle, 8. The grandparents are James and Andrea Osgood of Fryeburg, Maine, and Rebecca Hall of Cortez, Fla. The great-grandparents are James Osgood of Fryeburg, Maine; Roger and Carol Smith of Stow, Maine; and Lawrence Tait of Zephyrhills, Fla.

