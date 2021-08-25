BERLIN — A late night phone call to Berlin police Sunday resulted in the arrest of a local man for receiving stolen catalytic converters.
Police said the department got a call just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday and the caller reported hearing a sawing sound and seeing a suspicious light in the area near the Berlin post office.
Police responded and determined that two vehicles in the area were missing catalytic converters.
With the assistance of Gorham police, Berlin police were able to locate the stolen catalytic converters a short time later. As a result of the investigation, police arrested Miles Byrne, 23, of 113 West Milan Road, Berlin, on two misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and a felony count of possession of a controlled drug.
Byrne was held on $5,000 cash bail and transported to the Coos County Jail in West Stewartstown to await a bail hearing in Coos County Superior Court.
Residents are encouraged to report suspicious activity in their neighborhoods to Berlin police at (603) 752-3131. Anyone with information about the current case or others is asked to call as well.
Berlin has seen over 20 catalytic converters stolen so far this year but the city is not alone in experiencing an increase in converter thefts.
The theft of catalytic converters has spiked across the country because they contain rare metals that draw big prices and removing the converters is fairly easy. A thief can slide under the rear of the vehicle and saw off the catalytic converter in minutes. New vehicles are popular targets because the concentration of metals degrades over time.
Vehicle owners are advised to park their vehicles inside when possible or in a well-lit area. Security lighting is another suggestion to discourage thefts.
