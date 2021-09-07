CONWAY — Theresa Bernhardt has been named Realtor of the Year by the White Mountain Board of Realtors.
This is the second time the longtime Mount Washington Valley Realtor and past president of the board has earned the honor, the last time being in 2018.
The presentation of the award was made at the August meeting of the board. The recognition puts Bernhardt in the running, along with the winners from 13 other regional boards in New Hampshire, for N.H. Realtor of the Year, the winner of which will be announced at a New Hampshire Association of Realtors dinner in Concord on Sept. 16.
Bernhardt said she is thrilled to be recognized for doing the work she loves.
“I’m very proud to be a Realtor,” Bernhardt said. “To be a member of America’s largest trade association (with 1.4 million members nationwide) is an honor; to be held accountable to its lofty ideals is an opportunity to continually sharpen my skills both professionally and interpersonally.”
The White Mountain Board of Realtors is a member of the New Hampshire Realtors Association and the National Association of Realtors, all of which work under a code of ethics designed to ensure that Realtors practice with competency, integrity and honor, and cooperate with each other to further their clients’ best interests.
“Working in my clients’ best interests in compliance with our code of ethics, while at times challenging, is infinitely gratifying,” Bernhardt said.
“The mere fact that new relationships are formed in limited time and clients choose to entrust me with one of the largest decisions of their lives drives me to do unto others as I would have done unto me — the Golden Rule,” Bernhardt said.
“I remind myself often, and tell my clients, ‘It’s not about me, it’s about you,’” she said.
To be chosen Realtor of the Year, a Realtor must be nominated by peers and applications are then reviewed by a committee, which looks at the nominee’s professional work and activity in local, state and national real estate associations, as well as community service.
Over her more than 27 years in real estate in the Mount Washington Valley, Bernhardt has gained experience in different areas of the business, served on numerous boards and committees and has been active in nonprofits.
Starting her real estate career in 1993 at Badger Realty, Bernhardt worked in rentals for 10 years before moving on to residential and condominium sales.
She earned certifications as an accredited buyer representative and certified residential specialist, as well as green and e-PRO internet specialties.
“I’ve enjoyed learning from and aspiring to the achievements of numerous successful local, state and national colleagues,” she said.
Bernhardt has been affiliated with Keller Williams Lakes & Mountains Realty since 2018, the same year she served as president of the White Mountain Board of Realtors and was first named its Realtor of the Year.
Today, she is the team leader for TBrealtypartners and a member of KW Luxury, specializing in the luxury real estate market.
Bernhardt has served on numerous committees and task forces, with the White Mountain Board of Realtors, including for communication, MWV Expo, Realtor of the Year selection, and the board’s 50th anniversary celebration. She chaired a task force to recruit and hire a new executive officer, resulting in the hiring of Anne Merrow in 2017.
A member of the White Mountain Board of Realtors since 1993, she has been a director of the board since 2016 and served as vice president in 2016 and president in 2018.
Bernhardt believes in giving back to the community and has been a leader in the board’s efforts to support nonprofits, working on housing initiatives, conservation, agriculture, the arts and children’s issues.
Lack of housing is an ongoing problem in the Mount Washington Valley. Bernhardt brought her real estate expertise to the work to help find solutions when she participated between 2017 and 2021 in four charrettes with the Mt. Washington Valley Housing Coalition to create building plans for developments at different locations in Conway.
In 2017, Bernhardt gave a presentation on the charrette process to the board of the New Hampshire
Association of Realtors.
Bernhardt has also worked to support Mt. Washington Valley Arts Association annual Art in the Park in North Conway, the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust annual Fields on the Saco fundraising dinner and End 68 Hours of Hunger.
She created internet promotions to highlight local businesses and nonprofits, such as the “Love Our Locals” 24-day program during the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown in April 2020, that gave away $25 gift certificates she purchased from local businesses.
Bernhardt served on the state Realtors association’s board of directors in 2017 and 2018, has been a New England Real Estate Network shareholder and has been active in the National Association of Realtors, attending annual conventions and legislative meetings.
While Bernhardt said real estate brokerage is her dream job, it is also much more than that.
“It’s a whole way of life,” she said. “I’ve been helping people relocate to and from the Mount Washington Valley area for more than 27 years, and it brings me as much joy today as it did when I started.”
The White Mountain Board of Realtors, located in Conway, represents 26 real estate companies, about 200 Realtors and affiliated companies. For more information on the N.H. Association of Realtors Realtor of the Year banquet and ceremony at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord on Sept. 16, go to tinyurl.com/nhroty2021.
Theresa Bernhardt is a Realtor with Keller Williams Lakes and Mountains Realty in North Conway and a member of the board of directors for the White Mountain Board of Realtors. She is the team leader for TBrealtypartners, which includes Theresa’s daughter, licensed Realtor Sharrene Henderson, and fellow licensed Realtor John Devaney.
For a consultation or more information, go to tbrealtypartners.com, email theresa@tbrealtypartners.com or call (603) 986-5286.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.