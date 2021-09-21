BERLIN — WingZilla brought in a record-breaking crowd at the Service Credit Union Heritage Park on Sept. 11.
The event, put on by the Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce, centered around hot wing cooking and eating competitions and included live music, food vendors, a horseshoe tournament and other events.
Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Paula Kinney said the event drew about 2,500 participants to the chamber’s first large in-person outdoor event since RiverFire in October 2019.
According to Kinney, more than 1,000 pounds of wings and ribs were cooked and consumed during the event.
Winners of the cooking contest were: first place, Boneyard Wings; second place, Lam’s Catering; third place, Jericho Deli and Convenience. People’s and kids' choice winner was Boneyard Wings. For ribs, the winners were: first place: Jericho Deli; second place, CDF Grill; third place, Boneyard Wings; People’s choice, Jericho Deli; and kids' choice: Ben’s Saucy Hawg.
Others competed in the KillaZilla hot wing contest to see who could eat the most wings. The 2019 defending champion Josh Boucher again took home the top prize.
Kinney said Heritage Park was busy throughout the day, which began with a Luau ATV Poker Run hosted by the Professional Firefighters of Berlin IAFF Local 1088.
The poker run was also a huge success, as Kinney said the most poker hands ever were sold this year. The event is a fundraiser for Operation Warm, which provides new coats for kids.
Kinney said close to 200 vehicles entered the poker run this year. “With not holding a major event since October 2019, we really needed the boost,” Kinney said.
And boost it was. “All our lodging was booked for the weekend. And people are already looking for lodging for Riverfire 2021 and can’t find a place. We’re already booked everywhere,” Kinney said, referring to the chamber’s member businesses in Berlin and surrounding towns of Gorham, Shelburne, Milan, Dummer and Jefferson.
In cases like this, Kinney says, she starts referring travelers outside the Androscoggin Valley, sometimes as far away as Conway, Littleton and Colebrook, as well as to Bethel, Maine.
Kinney speculated that one reason WingZilla did so well this year is that people were eager to get out and do things again. “And then when you hit a bluebird day, that knocks it out of the park,” she said.
WingZilla is one of four big events the chamber has been involved in recent years. The others are Riverfire, set this year, for Oct. 16; Paddlemania, held in August; and Jericho Mountain ATV Festival held each year in August.
Since the pandemic began, none of the events has been held except Paddemania, the smallest of the events and one focused on kayaking and canoeing the Androscoggin River.
“Paddlemania is in its beginning stages. It’s still in the hundreds. We did have our biggest one ever this year,” she said, at 200-300 people. “There were hundreds of kayaks on the river, but many did not come into the park.”
The events themselves introduce people not only to the city and towns but to the many recreational opportunities in the North Country. In addition to the ATV festival, both WingZilla and RiverFire feature ATV events, further boosting a very popular recreation activity in Coos County that is also supported by a huge trail network.
The Ride the Wilds network offers more than 1,000 miles of trails open to ATVs in warmer months and snowmobiles in winter.
Showcasing that network and the Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin, the Jericho Mountain ATV Festival, which the chamber ran from 2013-19, brought thousands of people to the area each year.
The festivals, Kenney said, “really do a lot for this area,” Kinney said. “I’ve heard comments from businesses that they were busier WingZilla weekend than Labor Day weekend.”
Going through town herself during the WingZilla festival, Kinney said, “I was like oh, my God, look at all the people in Berlin. There were people on Main Street, people in the restaurants, people at the gas stations. It’s a huge boost.”
WingZilla has been growing, Kinney said, particularly as the chamber adds events such as a cornhole tournament.
“We added RibZilla (think spare ribs instead of wings) in 2018, and the poker run six or seven years ago, run by the fire department to raise money for Operation Warm,” she said. “As we’re adding all these components, we find it really helps to grow the event.”
Similarly, RiverFire, which focuses its festival around lighting up the night with bonfires built on booms in the middle of the Androscoggin, has added pumpkin carving, a Zombie ATV Poker Run and a 5k race to its event.
“We keep adding all these pieces to these events and we get people who come for different parts,” Kinney said. “It gives it more of a festival feeling.”
Kinney said, “Events are great. They bring everybody here, and it’s a really crowded weekend but we find people come back because they find out what we have.”
Many people return year after year, she said, and some buy homes.
Next up is the RiverFire event on Oct. 16. For more information, go to androscogginvalleychamber.com/riverfire-festival.
