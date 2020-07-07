HALE’S LOCATION — A gathering held last Wednesday at the newly renovated White Mountain Hotel & Resort celebrated the establishment’s 30th anniversary since opening on July 1, 1990.
The event, hosted by owners Gary and Carol Sullivan and Gary’s son, Trevor Sullivan, was heartfelt and festive but due to social distancing concerns wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, most guests wore masks.
The celebration also marked the start of the 30th season at the resort, which had been closed since March 20 due to Gov. Chris Sununu’s stay-at-home orders.
During that time, Sullivan said his maintenance staff remained fully employed, using the closure as a chance to undertake several repairs and improvement projects.
“We used it as an opportunity,” said Sullivan, 67. “I sell out every weekend, even in March and April. That’s why we used the time when we were closed to the public to make renovations, repairing leaks, painting and all of those things that are hard to do when your hotel is full.”
Sullivan told the gathering, to applause, that the hotel had experienced its busiest week ever in terms of reservations recently.
“It’s been amazing,” he said.
He said he expects New England properties such as his resort to do well in the new pandemic-changed market.
“I think we’ll be seeing more people staying closer to home, what we call staycations, as people will not be looking to travel overseas, given the concerns,” said Sullivan in a post-reception interview.
He said the resort has hired a sanitation specialist.
“We’re using a fogging machine so any guest that checks into a room knows their room has been thoroughly sanitized and after that thoroughly fogged,” he said.
At the celebration, Sullivan toasted those in attendance with a complimentary glass of champagne, then spoke of the challenges overcome and goals reached over the past three decades.
Most of all, he thanked his staff for their work and dedication, noting that many have worked at the scenic resort off West Side Road for more than 20 years.
“There are people today that were here 30 years ago — Dave and DeeDee Kelly; she was my first employee; and Jonathan Rivers (now owner of Indian Mound Golf Resort in Ossipee) was my golf pro and second employee,” Sullivan said.
“I am so lucky to have so many dedicated employees who really have gone out of their way to help me out. It’s a special spirit here,” said Sullivan, adding, “We’ll be here another 30 years, I guarantee it!”
He specifically saluted the work of his sales and marketing staff, which is directed by his wife, Carol.
“They have done a great job, never putting all of our eggs all in one basket, marketing to a diverse array of groups,” said Sullivan, who worked as vice president of operations for his family’s business, Collette Tours of Pawtucket, R.I., prior to building the hotel.
He also recognized the chefs who have guided the resort’s Ledges Restaurant to renown, including current Executive Chef Chris Nelson. He also thanked his assistant general manager for the past seven years, Daisy Stephenson.
“She handles so many aspects of operations at the hotel, especially the front desk and reservations and all types of troubleshooting with our point of sales system and online travel bookings,” Sullivan said.
Son Trevor, 27, has been at the resort for four years.
“He’s doing a great job, and we are all proud of him,” said Sullivan, who said Trevor is currently working as the resort’s revenue manager but has been wearing many hats, learning the operations.
The plan is for Trevor to succeed his father after a planned expansion is completed in June 2022 — a year later than originally planned.
The lawn where the gathering was held will be the site of a 3,000-square-foot guestroom and ballroom addition.
“When done, the resort with the addition and the existing hotel will feature a total of 120 rooms compared to our current total of 80,” said Sullivan.
The new ballroom will accommodate weddings and meetings for up to 220 guests and be the largest ballroom with an unobstructed view in the area.
New guestrooms will measure an average of 530 square feet compared with existing guestrooms that average 320 square feet.
Partners in the project include the interior design firm TruexCullins from Burlington, Vt.; Archetype PA Architects from Portland, Maine, who designed the existing hotel, pro shop and clubhouse; and Gary Chicoine Construction Corp. of Weare. Ed Poliquin of North Conway, who built the original hotel, will serve as construction consultant.
Sullivan related how he first saw the 8-acre undeveloped hotel site in 1989 with a friend.
He climbed a tree and enjoyed the view of Cathedral Ledge; to the north, Mount Washington and Mount Kearsarge; and to the east Mount Cranmore and the Green Hills, and he knew this was the perfect site for a hotel.
Working with Hale’s Location developer Robert Carleton, who was among those attending last Wednesday’s celebration of champagne and cupcakes, Sullivan hired Glen Builders to construct the facility.
The resort offers deluxe accommodations, panoramic dining in Ledges Restaurant, Tullamore Tavern, Hale’s Location Golf Course on property, and a variety of outdoor and indoor recreational activities and amenities, including an outdoor heated pool and Jacuzzi, Finnish saunas, workout facilities and game room.
For more information, go to whitemountainhotel.com or call (800) 533-6301.
