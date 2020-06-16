In the dark times before the internet shone so brightly it made us all blind, if you wanted to drive an old vehicle, it was handy to have a parts vehicle around to pick from. There were no specialty suppliers of repair parts, so people like me who drove obsolete or oddball cars or trucks had to hoard parts or carefully guard sources to ensure the possibility of finding a good replacement when needed.
It took a certain mindset to put up with daily driving an old car. Most handled like a boat with a following sea — old trucks and primitive SUVs couldn’t keep up with highway traffic due to low gearing; brakes were barely adequate; and vacuum wipers stopped working when you needed them the most.
Still, there was something about fundamental transportation that was easy to understand and repair — no frills, just rugged utility, and I found these to be my preference when they were inexpensive and plentiful.
Then came drivers who wanted the old truck image but not the limitations. Creative minds developed ways to keep the vintage charm while making improvements. As a purist, I always resisted modifications, but I fully understood the desire.
When I needed my '57 Jeep truck to handle modern speeds, I installed taller tires to change the final drive ratio, like shifting a bicycle to a larger gear, trading low end torque for high end speed.
Others added disc brakes and dual chamber brake systems. When the brakes on our 1963 Studebaker Champ pickup blew a wheel cylinder and lost all its fluid, an out-building at the local hardware store stopped the rolling truck. No damage to the Champ, a couple splintered pieces of trim on the shed and an understanding store owner with an affinity for classic trucks made it all all right.
I did adjust the emergency brake after that. Yeah, that’s why those E-brakes were developed. They became parking brakes later on but they were for emergency stopping first and foremost.
Now, many improvements are available through vintage truck suppliers and modifiers, and the term “resto mod” implies everything from a fuel-injected crate motor to a complete classic vehicle body mounted on a current-day chassis and drivetrain, outfitted with conveniences beyond the mechanical like air-conditioning, Bluetooth, and a myriad of luxury and power options.
It was only a matter of time before manufacturers took notice, and Dodge might have been the first to read the tea leaves when they introduced their completely redesigned Ram full-sized pickup trucks in 1994. The blocky look of the first-generation Ram, 1981-93, was a mild refresh of of trucks that had been in production since 1972, but the second generation Ram was a refreshing take on an old theme.
Defined fenders with deep body lines and a high center grille complete with the appearance of fender-mounted headlights were reminiscent of the look of a classic truck decades older and executed the retro vibe while still unmistakably proclaiming the vehicle was a new truck.
This at a time that Ford was getting ready to roll out their own clean-sheet redesign of their popular F-150 a couple years later that would go in the opposite direction, featuring streamlined rounded contours. With Ford’s new lineup, the Bronco name would disappear, replaced by the smaller Explorer, much to the consternation of full-frame truck fans who felt their choices of rugged SUVs shrinking.
At the same time, GM was furthering itself from its long-running square-body trucks. Smoother lines and more upscale interiors identified their offerings and the unique Blazer/Jimmy full-sized SUVs became two-door Suburbans before vanishing from the lineup, as four-door vehicles became preferred among buyers and the smaller Trailblazer expanded into the market to compete with the Explorer.
Styling evolution brought even the formerly fresh Ram pickup in line with the generic look, reflecting that of all the other trucks out there, domestic and foreign.
As trucks and SUVs continued to be trendy and current, moving into the number one spot for families and commuters, enthusiasts began to desire the older, simpler models. The collector market recognized the trend and drove up prices and desirability creating a niche that’s deserved but inflated.
The Ford Bronco started out much smaller and grew to be based on the F-150 but still retained a rear removable top. The Chevy Blazer had a similar removable rear top but was always based on their half-ton pickup coming to market much later than the original Bronco, which was itself a response to the International Harvester Scout.
The styles that manufacturers worked hard to distance themselves from are suddenly hot, and if they’re not willing or able to reintroduce the past they are at least preying on nostalgia to produce sales.
Ford is bringing back the Bronco with a definite nod towards retro styling but lacking the simplicity and ruggedness of yore, in my opinion.
Muscle car nameplates from the Big 3 automakers have been playing the vintage vibe for years; maybe it’s finally time for truck styling to catch up to the past.
