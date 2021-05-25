My concession to automotive maturity arrived with my oldest daughter. I’m referring to the extra doors on our family vehicle at the time. Before kids, two doors was always enough, and most vehicle manufacturers agreed. Sure, there were four-door station wagon, family haulers (and two-door station wagons, too) and four-door sedans for businessmen, taxi cabs and law enforcement, but nearly every four-door vehicle was available in a corresponding two-door variety.
Four doors were all business, two doors were for personal use.
I drove a 1987 Toyota standard cab long-bed pickup with a carbureted four cylinder and a manual transmission; my first and only new vehicle. The truck was reliable, affordable and maneuverable for a low-wage earner going to college in Boston at night. My wife drove a SR-5 without the trunk-mounted spoiler or fuel injection but still got reasonable gas mileage and had decent looks. This was back when funds were tight you could buy a new cheap, basic vehicle and everyone who wanted to save a few bucks drove a manual transmission since they were better on gas, more responsive (and more gears) when paired with an economy engine and cheaper than the optional automatic.
When a baby seat and the precious cargo it protected rocked our world we sold the Corolla in favor of a 1986 Audi 4000S. A few years before, I worked at a VW, Audi, Porsche dealership (where I met Michelle when I fixed her car) and I always liked the sporty Audi sedans, with which I had some familiarity and experience. I mean, if I had to drive a sedan it might as well be fun. A 5000 turbo Quattro came when our second daughter arrived, but the base sedan with alloy wheels and a 5 speed scratched the immediate itch and hauled our small clan. In a world of mini vans and station wagons a European sedan was a compromise family car I could live with.
Outside of the family sedan I still drove two-door vehicles as did most of the rest of the world.
SUVs, still more utility than sport back then, were all two doors. Bronco, Scout, Jeep Cjs, Blazers and Jimmys, and Ram chargers were all without back doors. In fact, if you insisted on a full size SUV with easy rear seat access your choices were a faux wood sided Grand Wagoneer or a Suburban. The first Toyota 4Runners were little more than a two-door pickup with a factory fiberglass cap mated to the cab with the rear bulkhead removed and a backseat added. Most extended cab pickups still looked a little odd to my eyes accustomed to standard cabs.
To this day, the hotrod and muscle car crowd considers a four door as having two too many and plenty of those guys drive pickups with cabs big enough to house a small family, each with their own door. In this world of bloated SUVs and inflated crossovers it seems almost quaint that a once-common sedan was ever considered a big car.
Today the tide has turned, and anything less than four doors seems useless. The Jeep Wrangler has grown to commonly have four doors and even their “small” pickup based on that platform has four doors that would cast a long shadow over the original CJ8 Scrambler. The Mini brand and its Cooper hatchback started out emulating and modernizing the vibe of the original Austin Mini but is now overshadowed by its larger caricature, the all-wheel-drive Countryman model. At least the new Bronco is available with two doors but it remains to be seen if they’ll continue to be relevant after the hype subsides.
Maybe it’s the cost of a new vehicle? Consumers need to squeeze as much use and utility as they can from that eight-year loan and there's no doubt that four doors is more practical than two. It’s also easier to clean the mess in the backseat when it has its own portal. And I’ll admit, from a safety standpoint, it’s a lot easier to extricate a passenger through their own door in the event of an emergency. Still, those two extra doors bring two more latches, lock actuators and window motors. When there were only two doors to deal with power accessories weren’t so important.
With only two kids I could still squeeze us all into the bench seat of a single-cab pickup, and it worked when I had dad duty in the days before airbags. Admittedly, it was a tight fit, but we had some good times sharing laughs and the view out the windshield.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
