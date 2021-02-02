Carmakers have been experimenting with different power sources since the days of four-legged, one-horse (power) propulsion. From steam to electric to gasoline and diesel, hybrids and fuel cells, and now trending back to electric, auto manufacturers have stuffed just about every type of engine or motor under the hood.
Surely one of the oddest attempts at modern car power was the gas turbine engine.
Following World War II, and with the breakthrough of turbine technology as a power source for aircraft, the Navy Bureau of Aeronautics tasked manufacturers with developing turbine engines, and Chrysler stepped up with their turboprop, which after a few years of research was dismissed. But the seed was planted for a new automotive gas turbine car engine.
Though Ford and General Motors were also working on this concept, Chrysler made history when it introduced the first gas turbine-powered car on March 25, 1954. The sport coupe had the flexibility to run on various fuels, including gasoline, kerosene, diesel, jet fuel, vegetable oil and even some odd choices like vodka and perfume, as demonstrated in Russia and France, respectively.
It wasn’t until 1963 that Chrysler took the next step and produced 50 gas turbine-powered cars uniquely styled by Elwood Engel, former Ford designer.
Engel’s influence is easily identified in the Chrysler Turbine, which resembles the silhouette of the Ford Thunderbird of the same era, another Engel design. The car bodies were built by Ghia in Italy, the same coachwork house that created the ill-fated Chrysler Norseman that went down in the hold of the Andrea Doria. The bespoke turbines were installed in the U.S. upon their return.
The Chrysler Turbine was replete with special features evocative of the jet age, including a special copper color that carried through from the paint to the four-bucket-seat interior upholstery: plastics and even seat belts; tubular full-length center console; a deeply angular trunk that resembled an aircraft’s horizontal control surfaces; and special controls, switches and instrumentation with 60,000 RPM red line tachometer to monitor the high revving turbine.
For reference, the Chrysler Turbine had a maximum allowable engine speed approximately 60 times that of the average internal combustion engine.
Of the 50 cars produced, some went on display at various events and venues worldwide, while others were given to ordinary consumers to drive for three-month periods over two years. Names were drawn from a list, and the drivers were required to submit a feedback report to Chrysler.
The cars attracted attention, and it wasn’t just the looks.
The roaring turbine engine spooled on startup and sounded like a jet, but that wasn’t the only drawback. Turbines run most efficiently at high, constant-speed revolutions and in the thin air of the upper atmosphere. Down low and on the ground, they use prodigious amounts of fuel and run hot, the very operating environment of an automobile. There’s a reason ground handlers at major airports always wear hearing protection and airliners seldom run their engines until they’re ready to go.
Turbines do have many positive aspects besides fuel flexibility. They require less maintenance with fewer moving parts and produce less emissions, though they still exhaust pollutants. Turbines are smaller and lighter in relation to their output and don’t require many of the same fluids needed in an internal combustion engine. Overall, they are not a bad powerplant when applied under optimal conditions.
Between the cost of the vehicle — which was more than triple that of a well-equipped car of the day — and the noise, toxic emissions, lag and poor low end performance, and high fuel consumption, Chrysler abandoned the project, scrapping all but nine of the cars, relegating those remaining to museums, along with a few that made it into the hands of private collectors.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
