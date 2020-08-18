Purchasing a pre-owned car can be stressful. There’s a belief among some people that buying a used car is buying some else’s problems. That’s true, to some extent; if a car is perfect, why sell it?
On the other hand, expectations play a role. If you think you’re going to find a good, cheap car, you’ll be disappointed. Good and cheap are mutually exclusive; you can find a good car or a cheap car but rarely both. A used car will need some level of work.
Buying from a used-car dealer should take some of the uncertainty out of the equation. Among the responsibilities that go along with a dealer’s license is making the car safe prior to the sale. There are laws regulating car sales through a state-licensed dealer ,and disclosure of the good and bad is mandatory. Like all professions, there are some bad apples out there, and the consumer should always do their homework.
Searching the classifieds may be a bit more risky but there are still decent cars to be had on the private market. You may have to deal with service or repairs but the upside could be a lower purchase price. Regardless of the source, a little due diligence can go a long way in setting your mind at ease when making an investment of this magnitude.
Tools available for gaining some insight into the history of a used car have never been easier to access. In most cases, typing the VIN (Vehicle Identification Number) into a data base will bring up past owners, maintenance history, open recalls and states where the vehicle was titled and registered.
Vehicle history reports cost a few dollars and are not always complete, but they do give you another piece of the puzzle. Thanks to social media, the seller’s reputation is also easy to find whether private party or a dealer. Insight into one’s character can go a long way when trying to reach a fair deal.
Beware of terminology as it applies to specific states when it comes to documentation. Describing a vehicle where the mileage is inaccurate, some states use TMU — True Mileage Unknown, while others say NAM — Not Actual Mileage, and others list mileage as exempt if the vehicle is past a certain age.
“Mileage in excess of mechanical limits” used to be a popular expression when odometers were only five digits, but the phrase is still used for odometer replacements such as when a gauge cluster is replaced due to a malfunction which can be particularly relevant in older digital instrument clusters.
The title is the most important document, as it shows ownership of the vehicle, but not everywhere. Massachusetts requires a title for every vehicle on the road, Maine vehicles need a title if they are older than a 1995 model year, and New Hampshire says 1995 and newer vehicles need a title.
Other states don’t require a title if the vehicle is more than 10 years old. Know your state’s requirements when shopping because even a local car might not be owned or registered locally, and the requirements of the state where you intend to register the vehicle are the rules you must abide by.
It’s possible for a vehicle that has been totaled by an insurance company for reasons like flood or collision damage to be rebuilt and safely driven, but the title will then be branded. Some states term this a “salvage” car, and others call it a “rebuilt title,” which is different than a “reconstructed title,” which may mean that the original title was lost and the history of the car was researched to prove ownership and reissue a title. Every state has its own language, so be sure you understand the differences.
Taking the time to have a trusted technician go over a vehicle you’re considering purchasing is another tool in the decision making process. A pre-buy inspection is a thorough evaluation of a car or truck and should give you a good idea of its current condition, potential future needs and how well the vehicle was maintained.
The cost of a pre-buy is up to the potential buyer, but consider it cheap insurance as well as possible point of negotiation, depending on what, if any, issues are found. Since you are paying for the service, the information gathered is yours regardless of who owns the car and any information should be shared with you alone. There will be some planning involved and coordination between with the seller and technician, so be reasonable regarding time and distance to the shop.
A comprehensive pre-buy inspection might turn up positive and negative qualities. The technician’s job is to assess the vehicle, not to judge whether it’s a good car or a bad car to buy — that decision is ultimately up to you. A technician might give advice or their opinion, but no one can know precisely when or whether a mechanical item will fail. There are a lot of tools out there to make the modern mechanic’s job easier, but I’ve never seen a crystal ball on a tool truck.
There’s plenty of objective information available to help your buying decision, but don’t forget to listen to your inner voice or gut feeling. If something seems wrong, walk away. On the other hand, sometimes you have to take a chance when it feels right but it’s still up to you and it will be your purchase to live with, so spend some time and effort on due diligence and choose wisely. wonder what the next Model T will look like?
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.