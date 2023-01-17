A 1948 Tucker Torpedo, one of the most famous designs associated with Alex Tremulis. Teh car was conceived by Preston Tucker and original designs were by George Lawson. Tremulis built on the designs of Lawson but added his own ideas, including the signature center headlight. (WIKIPEDIA IMAGE)
Alex Tremulis is seen with a model for the Tucker Torpedo. (COURTESY PHOTO)
A proposed two-stage vertical rocket interceptor designed by Alex Termulis in July 1944 at the Aircraft Lab at Wright Field in Ohio. (STEVE TREMULIS/ALEX TREMULIS ARCHIVES)
An artist's rendering for a Boeing Dyna-Soar on a Titan Booster system designed in 1957. Alex Tremulis designed a similar system for the Air Force in 1944. (WIKIPEDIA IMAGE)
There are people out there whose names you may not recognize but their influence, talent, and foresight set them on an extraordinary career arc, yet their accomplishments and sometimes their very names become lost to the tides of history. Alexander Sarantos Tremulis is one such individual.
Born in Chicago in 1914, Alex was fascinated with cars and speed from a young age. His father was a doctor who used the excuse of getting to patients in a hurry to purchase fast and exotic cars which may have planted the seed in young Alex’s mind. He was often found drawing cars at the expense of his school work.
A fortuitous connection through his father with an influential Duesenberg salesman got young Alex’s artwork noticed and, following high school, he sold some illustrations to Duesenberg before being asked to join the design department at ACD (Auburn-Cord-Duesenberg.)
Apprenticing under master stylist Gordon Buehrig, designer of the distinct Cord 810, Alex ascended to chief stylist at ACD at just 22 years old upon Buehrig’s resignation. He soon added the now iconic flexible external exhaust pipes found on the supercharged Cord 812 that became so popular, many non-supercharged Cords were retrofitted with them, a style that came to exemplify performance cars for decades to follow.
After ACD closed its doors in 1937, Alex worked briefly for GM under Harley Earl (future father of the Corvette) before moving onto Briggs, a body maker for Chrysler, and Packard among others, where he worked on the Packard Clipper with Dutch Darrin who went on to create the Kaiser Darrin sports car.
Tremulis also sketched designs for the diminutive American Bantam.
Tremulis believed strongly in aerodynamics and urged Chrysler executives to put the debacle of their Airflow cars behind them and explore the engineering of streamlining while using more acceptable and attractive designs like his concept for the Chrysler Thunderbolt.
Alex Tremulis was drawn to more than just cars and enlisted in the Army Air Corp, predecessor of the U.S. Air Force, upon America’s entry in Worls War II hoping to design aircraft. He eventually joined an advanced design team at Wright Field and finally had access to wind tunnels, feeding his knowledge in the discipline of aerodynamics.
While there, Tremulis brainstormed a fighter-interceptor that could launch vertically to a high altitude before jettisoning its rocket booster and finally coming back to earth and landing like an airplane.
The concept became Boeing’s Dyna-Soar project which eventually lead to a successful NASA program you might recognize. Today, Tremulis is considered the godfather of the Space Shuttle program.
In 1947, while the country was grappling with the thought of an alien spacecraft crashing near Roswell, New Mexico, Tremulis championed ideas about flying saucers, going so far as to include perhaps the first speculative illustrations of a flying saucer. He was so fascinated with the idea of alien spacecraft he patented the design of a flying saucer hood ornament with a dome that lit up, but it never took off.
On the heels of World War II, Alex Tremulis contributed his ideas to a controversial startup automaker that would become his most significant automotive design, the Tucker Torpedo.
Preston Tucker hired Tremulis to refine his original work and Tremulis added ideas including the Tucker signature center-mounted swiveling headlight. After the failure of Tucker, some say at the heavy handed influence of the larger, established automakers, Tremulis started an advanced design studio at the short-lived Kaiser-Frazer.
By 1952, Alex had moved on to Ford and stayed for 12 years but like many with an abundance of creative ingenuity he was a bit of a rebel. He did have his hand in designing the Thunderbird while at Ford, but in 1963, he set up his own studio creating such varied designs as the Gyronaut High Speed Train concept.
Tremulis moved his studio to Ventura, California in 1968, where he contracted with several companies including a small Japanese importer called Subaru.
Here, on one of his last projects, Alex Tremulis created his final snub at convention when he designed the Subaru Brat, a small pickup with two rear facing bed-mounted jump seats that allowed the Brat to escape the “chicken tax” tariff imposed at that time on imported pickups. By including the unconventional jump seats the Brat could carry four passengers taking it out of the pickup truck category.
Alex Tremulis passed away at 77 years old in 1991. He was inducted posthumously into the Automotive Hall of Fame and was honored by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). His portfolio is a legacy of transportation brilliance.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
