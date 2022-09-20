First-generation American subcompacts included (from left): AMC Gremlin, Ford Pinto and Chevrolet Vega. The Pinto, introduced on Sept. 11, 1970, was rushed through concept and engineering in a parallel process of assembly and testing and a design-flaw that caused the gas tank to explode during a rear impact was not fixed. Twenty-seven people lost their lives to the defect before it was corrected. (WIKIPEDIA PHOTO)
Sept. 11 is a poignant day for Americans, evoking the tragedy that took place in this country in 2001. For some car buyers, the same date symbolizes an automotive tragedy introduced 31 years earlier — the day Ford foisted the original Pinto upon unsuspecting car buyers.
Ushered in by the OPEC oil embargo and fed by long lines at the gas pumps, U.S. automakers rushed to give consumers a small, efficient car to compete with the Volkswagen Beetle. First out of the gate was the AMC Gremlin, introduced on April Fools Day, 1970 — no fooling!
By fall of 1970, Chevy had unveiled the Vega. With the crisp styling of a downsized Camaro and an aluminum engine, the Vega won Motor Trend’s Car of the Year for 1971. In time, that aluminum engine would prove to be the Vega’s Achilles heel, earning it a reputation for premature engine failures and a whole host of mechanical maladies consistent with rushing a new, unproven design into production.
Almost a month to the day of the Vega’s introduction Ford brought out their Pinto on Sept. 11, 1970. It was another in their line of western-themed monikers, which included the Bronco, Maverick, Mustang and Ranger and Explorer truck packages.
The Pinto resembled a subcompact version of the Maverick but without a trunk. Instead, a “runabout” or three-door hatchback was offered along with the same body style called a “fastback sedan” featuring a trunk instead of a full-opening rear, and a two-door wagon. The Pinto also had the distinction of being the first mass-produced car to come equipped with rack-and-pinion steering.
The Pinto was a rushed through concept and engineering, coming to market only 25 months after then-Ford president Lee Iacocca ordered the project. Unfortunately, this rush to market didn’t allow for the usual sequence of assembly and testing; rather, both phases were done in parallel so when Ford engineers discovered a flaw, the design was already locked in and revisions were discouraged as they would push development behind schedule.
The issue that was discovered was that the aft-mounted gas tank would rupture when forced into bolts sticking out of the back axle during a rear impact at relatively low speeds.
The escape of gas and fumes typically resulted in a catastrophic explosion and fire; but rather than fix the problem, Ford performed an internal cost-benefit analysis and decided to go ahead with production anyway.
The report stated that the price to fix each car was $11, which over the estimated production run, would have cost Ford $137 million while they estimated potential lawsuits at a cost of $49.5 million, including a little over $200,000 per death that would probably occur.
The analysis found this decision, though obviously immoral, to be more cost-effective than a proper mechanical solution and resultant delayed production.
During a 1977 redesign, the fatal flaw was finally fixed but not before at least 27 people lost their lives to exploding Pinto gas tanks.
Media reports were abundant, and public outcry was loud as the reputation for exploding Pintos grew. Lawsuits against Ford mounted, and in at least one case, Ford was indicted on three counts of reckless homicide. In 1978, a jury in a lawsuit brought by a plaintiff in California awarded a record $128 million to a single victim, which was later reduced to $3.5 million.
Ford finally relented and recalled all pre-1977 Pintos to install reinforced steel to the gas tank area. Still, the Pinto's explosive reputation raged on well beyond its production life and became an example of corporate avarice and unethical practices.
Conversely, in 1990, a UCLA law professor looked closely into the Pinto case and analyzed data from Ford’s competitors using similar crash and death scenarios and found that the Pinto was no more or less dangerous than other subcompact cars of its time, a claim Ford held to throughout the scandal. Nevertheless, Ford’s mishandling of the Pinto debacle would bring significant changes in the way manufacturers dealt with safety and corporate legal strategies.
Despite the controversy, the Ford Pinto went on to sell reasonably well and fill the economy car niche for Ford. There was even a special edition model called the “Cruising Wagon" with matching bold, colorful graphics, blackout trim and tinted porthole bubble windows mounted in panel sides.
Ford Pinto production came to an end in 1980, to be replaced by the Escort, but not before more than 3 million of the subcompacts were sold.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.