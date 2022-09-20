Gremlin-Pinto-Vega_in_2010.JPG

First-generation American subcompacts included (from left): AMC Gremlin, Ford Pinto and Chevrolet Vega. The Pinto, introduced on Sept. 11, 1970, was rushed through concept and engineering in a parallel process of assembly and testing and a design-flaw that caused the gas tank to explode during a rear impact was not fixed. Twenty-seven people lost their lives to the defect before it was corrected. (WIKIPEDIA PHOTO)

Sept. 11 is a poignant day for Americans, evoking the tragedy that took place in this country in 2001. For some car buyers, the same date symbolizes an automotive tragedy introduced 31 years earlier — the day Ford foisted the original Pinto upon unsuspecting car buyers.

Ushered in by the OPEC oil embargo and fed by long lines at the gas pumps, U.S. automakers rushed to give consumers a small, efficient car to compete with the Volkswagen Beetle. First out of the gate was the AMC Gremlin, introduced on April Fools Day, 1970 — no fooling!

