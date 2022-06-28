It’s summer road trip season, and even with high fuel prices, there doesn’t seem to be a significant disruption in travel. In the past, roadside attractions and souvenir shops were destinations and the ghosts and ruins of these former landmarks line the highways and byways, visible through the weeds and overgrown landscapes.
Remnants of iconic establishments like Howard Johnson’s orange roof and a variety of faded hand-painted signs touting attractions can be found throughout the Northeast and beyond. There was a time when Santa’s Village and the now-defunct Six Gun City were central to family vacation plans.
Venture further south and the geography changes but the tourist intrigue remains. Those of us who spent any time traveling the southeast corridor will be familiar with the name Stuckey’s. Not quite as prolific as HoJo’s, Stuckey’s is just as familiar to travelers along Interstate 95, their yellow billboards with red scripted letters advertising everything from breakfast specials to their “famous” Pecan Log Rolls.
According to a recent story in The New York Times, Stuckey’s was started in 1937, by Williamson Sylvester Stuckey Sr. When he opened a pecan stand in Eastman, Ga., on Highway 23. Stuckey would drive around in a borrowed truck buying pecans from farmers to sell at his roadside stand along with souvenirs and homemade candies created by his wife, Ethel. According to Stuckey’s son, Bill a businessman and former five-term congressman, his father W.S. was an entrepreneur who “could come up with 100 ideas a day and you had to figure out what was the good one.”
W.S. took note that most customers at his pecan stand were northerners driving to Florida and realized tourists were the bulk of his business. From that first roadside stand, Stuckey’s expanded well beyond Georgia and by the 1960s, as the American road trip was picking up speed, Stuckey’s reached its peak of 368 teal blue-roofed stores in 30 states. The stores offered what most motorists came to expect, like clean restrooms, kitschy souvenirs, casual food and their best-selling candies.
Stuckey’s expansion was mostly fueled by their partnership with Texaco gas. Texaco wanted to be the first nationwide fuel brand and saw an opportunity with Stuckey’s by paying them a percentage of each gallon sold, some years close to 4 percent. Stuckey said, “You can’t make that on candy." To sweeten gas purchases free pecan log rolls were offered with a fill-up.
The growing roadside enterprise added a candy plant for better production of their well-known pecan treats, a trucking company for distribution, and a sign company and timber business that helped make those yellow and red billboards so prolific, eventually numbering 4,000 prominently displayed along America’s highways. Stuckey even tried expanding into car sales.
In 1964, Stuckey’s merged with Pet Milk Company which added capital and gave W.S. Stuckey a way out of the business he started but had lost his interest. The chain began to decline as large corporations acquired and then neglected it. The gas crisis of 1973 and 1979 put a crunch on car travel, and cheap airfare from airline deregulation drew more travelers away from the roadways. Stuckey’s store numbers shrank from more than 350 independent locations to just a handful.
Then along came Bill Stuckey who, after leaving Congress, owned some Dairy Queen stores along the interstates and saw an opportunity in the business his father started. Along with some partners Bill bought the remains of his family’s namesake business in 1984 and co-branded DQ Stuckey’s stores. He created Stuckey’s Express — a store within a store concept — and grew to over 165 stores in 17 states.
As Bill was getting older his daughter, Ethel “Stephanie” Stuckey stepped in. A lawyer and former Georgia legislator, at 53 years old and against all advice, bought out her father’s partners and then her father, acquiring the struggling chain late in 2019. Stephanie had a vision that began where her father’s ended.
Stephanie Stuckey invested everything she could and is taking Stuckey’s into a new era selling their pecan candies online, partnering with industry leaders who can give the chain an advantage, tapping into the nostalgia of those kitschy souvenirs, doing grassroots marketing through networks like social media, and even posing wearing a Stuckey’s “Eat Here and Get Gas” T-shirt. The pandemic actually boosted business by shutting down public transportation, leaving travelers to once again take to the highways and re-energizing the road trip.
With the third generation Stuckey at the helm of their (once again) family business and a reignited passion maybe the stores, and the road trip, will make a comeback. After all, road trips don’t have to be long, and nostalgia can be as simple as a pecan log roll.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
