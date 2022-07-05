Before there were food delivery apps, there was food delivery. Not meals, more like ingredients or components. The milkman brought dairy products, the baker came with bread, there might have been a pie man delivering desserts, fresh fish would have made its way by wagon or truck to the inland towns direct from the docks, and ice delivery was necessary to keep it all cold and preserved in the days before effective mechanical refrigeration.
The town I lived in last had a neighboring dairy. Even as the encroaching housing developments choked out his fields he still clung to his way of life and we were all the better for it. Bobby would make his standing order delivery of milk, eggs and butter, and my kids still remember with watering mouths his wife's homemade cinnamon bread. Sometimes, if there was time on the farm there might be ice cream in the freezer.
It was a community of trust, and Bobby would let himself in to stock the fridge leaving a bill on the door with a magnet, pausing to pat the dogs on the way out. I know, it all sounds very Norman Rockwell-esque and maybe it was.
When Bobby passed, so too did his legacy, his pasture’s fertile soil germinated a final crop of cookie-cutter houses and his adult kids went west where farmland stretches as far as the eye can see, dwarfing the giant combines they now operate.
Lest you think this is just a trip down memory lane let me explain my meandering stream of consciousness. You see, Bobby carried out his route deliveries in a very appropriate Divco truck, and it’s these vehicles that transport anyone whose experienced home delivery of dairy products back in time. Ask a certain generation what they think of when they see a Grumman LLV — those boxy delivery vans the USPS uses — and they’ll likely say mail. Try the same with a big, brown boxy step-van and the answer will be packages, but an older generation might have similar recollections of the milkman when a Divco is mentioned.
Divco was the Detroit Industrial Vehicle Co. and their snub-nosed Model U was produced from 1938-86, outwardly unchanged. Two models were introduced, the Model UM with 100 ¾-inch wheelbase and a 9,000-pound gross vehicle weight and the Model ULM with 127-inch wheelbase and 12,000 GVW. Divco also manufactured other trucks and buses, but the ubiquitous Step-N-Drive was their best known vehicle and typically referred to as the Model U or simply, a Divco.
The purpose-designed and built vans were heavy, featuring welded all-steel bodies and beginning in 1940, they were available insulated and refrigerated for dairy deliveries. The doors were vertically folding and semi-automatic and the fenders slightly bulged and defined while the slab sides made for an ideal blank canvas to display signage and advertising.
A double-stepped chassis allowed the driver to operate the vehicle from a standing or sitting position. When standing, the Divco was driven using an integrated clutch and brake in a single pedal, a shift lever mounted hand throttle, and a hand operated snubber brake for slowing without declutching. A swing-away pedestal seat was employed if the operator was driving to his route or didn’t need to get out frequently and during those periods a typical gas pedal was used.
Over the long run of the Model U, several different gasoline engines were available including four- and six-cylinder Continentals, and six cylinders from Hercules and Nash. Starting in 1964, six cylinder Ford engines were used and eventually became standard. Other later mechanical options included a three-speed dual range automatic transmission and diesel engine choices from Detroit, Caterpillar and Deutz.
In 1968, Divco was acquired by Boise-Cascade, Inc. and truck production was reorganized as Highway Products Inc. and performed at the old Twin Coach — another early bus and delivery vehicle company — plant for manufacturing. Highway Products then sold the Divco line to Trainsairco, which became Correct Manufacturing. Through the changing of hands, Divco's production numbers declined. The final snub-nosed vans were designated the Model 200 and Model 300 with slightly different wheelbases and GVWs.
Unfortunately for Divco, Correct Manufacturing also owned Skyworker Cranes and pending product liability lawsuits forced the company into bankruptcy in 1985. The final Divcos were produced under the authority of the court-ordered bankruptcy trustee early in 1986. The last Divco dealership in America, Tri-City Divco Sales in Rock Island, Ill., closed down a short time later.
With route deliveries now controlled by apps and carried out by gig workers on the likes of e-Bbikes and in Priuses it seems sadly appropriate that the milkman and his Divco have been put out to pasture but there was a day when they represented a simpler and perhaps, more wholesome time.
