Mention advanced features on a modern vehicle, and most people think about autonomous driving modes, infotainment systems or maybe electric drive lines. Engineers and designers have been making improvements to the automobile since the industry began. Some were successful; others less so.
Some that caught on were the passenger side rearview mirror, cigar lighter that evolved into a power plug, power windshield wipers (a big improvement from vacuum-operated wipers) and eventually power everything, like steering, brakes and windows.
Other features waned as improvements took over. Vent wing windows went away as more efficient climate control and aerodynamic styling came in. Sliding rear windows in pickups used to be a reach-over-the-shoulder and slide open affair, but ever lengthening cabs and shorter beds have put that feature out of reach.
Some interesting ideas were marketed but never really made inroads despite their usefulness. In 1952, Citroen introduced its hydropneumatic suspension that did away with springs and shocks or, more accurately, combined the purpose of both into a component that used hydraulic fluid and gas to suspend the vehicle and dampen the ride.
As quirky as French cars can be, and as unusual as this system was, the ride was remarkable. These cars seemed to float yet still handle quite well. True, the design had its share of problems and maintenance headaches, but had it become more widespread, who knows how much it could have improved?
I’ve mentioned the Studebaker Wagonaire before, and it still merits kudos for thoughtful design. In the realm of versatility, the Wagonaire excelled.
Outwardly, a common-looking, mid-1960s, full-size station wagon, the Wagonaire's rear roof slid open, transforming the closed wagon into an open-bed vehicle capable of accommodating oversized items. This came at a time when the wagon ruled and pickups and panel vans were tools of the commercial tradesman. Unfortunately, inexplicably, this feature never gained the acceptance that its practicality promised. 40 years later, GMC tried again with the Envoy XUV which offered a smaller but similar sliding roof but they were way too late to the party and expanded pickup offerings were already taking over the utility market.
Back in the 1980’s Toyota wasn’t much on original names. Before the Tacoma, there was the Toyota Pickup. Yup, that’s it, the Pickup. Sure, you could up the ante with the SR-5 option but it was still a pickup. Their minivan didn’t stand out with its nomenclature either. Pre Sienna there was the Previa but the first Toyota van sold in the U.S. was the Van. For real. The Toyota Van was a boxy unit with a steeper sloping windshield than rear hatch which is how you could tell the front from a distance. The driver sat over the wheels and the engine was between the seats. The van became more conventional over time in name and configuration became as popular as the rest of Toyota’s lineup. One feature of the original that stood out but never caught on was a built-in refrigerator with an icemaker in the center console. Most vehicles weren’t even offering cup holders yet, but the Toyota Van was equipped and ready to mix drinks.
Manufacturers have experimented with windshield wiper configurations, sometimes for practical reasons, other times for style. The short windshield of the MGB made 3 wiper arms and blades a necessity for coverage but taller windshields occasionally used an opposed design where each of 2 wipers swept up from the middle towards the edges. Mercedes-Benz used a mono wiper for a time that swept the entire windshield. It used a complex mechanism that flattened out the arc as it wiped across the center of the windshield to provide the best coverage. Still, conventional tandem windshield wipers prevail.
For numerous complex reasons manufacturers have commonly relied on straight or V cylinder configurations of either gasoline or diesel fueled engines. Others have been tried with varying levels of success. Volkswagen gained fame with the aircooled, horizontally opposed 4 cylinder engine and Porsche’s lineage can be traced to it. Chevrolet used a 6 cylinder version in the Corvair and Subaru still uses this configuration, albeit considerably more advanced, larger, and liquid cooled. Mazda had a run with the Wankel rotary engine that used eccentric rotors turning in a chamber instead of a conventional piston that goes up and down in a cylinder. At the time their ad campaign said that a regular car sounds like a chug chug but a Mazda goes hmmmm which maybe so but Mazda eventually acquiesced and went with conventional engines. During the jet age, Chrysler experimented with a turbine powered car but that was more a flight of fancy with new technology than wholehearted attempt at replacing the internal combustion engine and despite the 50 manufactured cars loaned to families for testing the results were pretty dismal.
It’s hard to say why some automotive features take off while others never leave the ground but it does make for some unique vehicles.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
