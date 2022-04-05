The demand for extreme outdoor recreation seems limitless. Someone is always coming up with the next-level outback, off-grid, trekking unit meant to facilitate getting further out and away from civilization. Admittedly, there are days when I see the attraction to escaping the bonds of society. Most of these rigs border on survivalist grade hardware. Military truck conversions and overbuilt civilian examples lend a zombie apocalypse feel to these builds making Sasquatch hunters appear quaint.
Getting away from it all isn’t new. The whole RV industry is based on it, though campgrounds laid out in grids with conveniences and hookups doesn’t really fulfill the expectation. Still, one of the bigger names in RVs tried a bold experiment back in the mid 1970s.
Working with Orlando Helicopter Airways, Winnebago Industries acquired a fleet of retired ex-military Sikorsky H-19 Chickasaw helicopters, civilian designation, S-55.
These ungainly looking machines first flew in 1949, and were retired in 1969. They were powered by a front-mounted Pratt & Whitney Wasp radial engine — a popular engine used in dozens of aircraft from T-6 Texan military trainer to agricultural sprayer aircraft — which allowed a 300 mile range and around 100 mph top speed in the Sikorsky. The pilot sat high, above a cavernous compartment in a side by side arrangement leaving a fairly generous cargo hold below and behind the flight deck.
Here, in this multi-purpose cabin is where Winnebago transformed the S-55 into the Heli-Home complete with carpeting, hot and cold water, generator, bathroom with shower, TV, kitchen with range, and a screened room. At 115 square feet of living space it wasn’t exactly spacious but it could be outfitted with optional floats for lake living.
Fully equipped and out the door a Heli-Home could be had for around $300,000 or about $1.582 million today or rented for $10,000 per week ($52,735 today) plus fuel (75 gallons per hour) and pilot. Amazingly, eight Heli-Homes were sold though none survive today.
These unique RVs were more of a marketing gimmick than a serious offering, and in that regard, the ploy worked. Despite a national gasoline crisis the flying camper appeared on the covers of monthly publications like Popular Mechanics, Time, and Popular Science and brought people in to see them when on display at various dealerships and venues.
Flying RVs were not the exclusive byproduct of the 1970s. Earlier still, in 1950, a man named Glen Odekirk got the idea to create the Landseaire. This flying yacht was built on the bones of a surplus Consolidated PBY Catalina, an amphibious World War II submarine hunter and coastal patrol bomber.
These capable aircraft could alight on the land or water, and had ample space for all the finer amenities including sleeping berths for eight with radios, lights and ship-to-shore telephone.
On board was also a galley with range and oven, shower and bath with hot and cold water, carpeting, a bar, and a tender or dinghy suspended under the wing. Views were plentiful thanks to the plane’s former mission as a patrol aircraft equipped with large, bulbous, blister observation windows. At a cost of $265,000, or just under $3.2 million today, it wasn’t as capable as a modern business jet but cost was in the ballpark.
Life magazine went on a photo journey aboard the Landseaire and recorded its many unique atributes. Unfortunately the plane was irreparably damaged in a landing accident in Brazil and along with it, Odekirk’s dream remained grounded. But where there’s money there’s a way and a wealthy California industrialist, Thomas W. Kendall, purchased a dozen Consolidated PBY Catalinas in the late 1950s and took up the mantle of the flying yacht.
In 1959, Kendall created his own version of Odekirk’s luxurious flying amphibian capable of housing his he and his wife, their four kids, and his secretary and her son along with a Life magazine photographer. They originally set out with three separate Catalina flying yachts, but only one was able to continue.
Unfortunately, the Kendalls’ trip of a lifetime came to a harrowing end when, moored in the Gulf of Aqaba between Egypt and Saudi Arabia they were attacked by Bedouin tribesmen serving in the Saudi Arabian army who suspected them of being spies. Wounded by gun fire and taken captive, the group was eventually released through diplomatic negotiations.
One of Kendall’s original 13 PBY Catalinas was donated to the San Diego Air and Space Museum where it has been restored to original military condition and remains on display while the flying yacht that met its fate in the Middle East still lies bullet ridden and deteriorating on the beach.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.