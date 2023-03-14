I know, electric vehicles aren’t everyone’s idea of excitement, but regardless of individual opinion a lot of time, effort and money has gone into an EV future. Just when that future will be fully realized is another topic fraught with speculation, and a cold dose of reality, but we can at least agree that the EV train has left the station and it’s not coming back. With so many small and large developments in the industry rolling out on a daily basis I thought I’d cover a few here, in no particular order.
A while back, I wrote about the number of autonomous trucks on the roads in various stages of testing. Most are navigating highly traveled trucking corridors comprised of wide and fast interstate highways. But what happens when one of these autonomous big rigs has a mechanical fault? I don’t mean a software problem but a good old-fashioned mechanical breakdown.
Well, a human driver would pull the vehicle off to the side of the road, get out and place flares (remember those?) or more currently, reflective caution triangles at set distances from the truck, as required by Federal Motor Carrier Safety regulations.
That regulation poses a problem for HAL the truck driving computer, so two companies, Aurora and Waymo, biggies in the world of autonomous driving, are asking for a five-year exemption from this regulation and would like to use beacons instead of reflectors. I just thought it was interesting that another small but significant regulation that needs to be adjusted to accommodate an automated world.
Mercedes-Benz North America Research and Development facility in Sunnyvale, Calif., recently held a strategy update. Not all of their announcements apply to EVs, but you don’t have to look far to connect the dots.
Mercedes has been working on a proprietary operating system for several years called MB.OS that will be installed on its next generation vehicles sometime around mid decade. MB.OS will incorporate tech from Google like Maps, Cloud and YouTube, and the next generation E Class will feature a “superscreen” that spans the entire dashboard and will feature apps like TikTok, Zoom, Vivaldi and Webex.
In addition, Mercedes has partnered with Nvidia, which will use their Omniverse and metaverse technologies to design green practices into their assembly lines while their software, when combined with Luminar lidar (light detection and ranging, like radar using light) to create software that will make automated driving possible. Mercedes Drive Pilot allows hands-free, eyes-off driving on highways under certain conditions while a driver-monitor system communicates to the driver when it’s time to take over. Drive Pilot is expected to be available on the next E Class, possibly as soon as this fall.
Finally, on a more personal note from an old Scout fan, Volkswagen Group announced it will be establishing a new $2 billion electric truck and SUV manufacturing plant in Blythewood just outside of Columbia, S.C.
Scout Motors Inc., using the resurrected Scout name that built its reputation as a rugged, early SUV made between 1960-80 under the International Harvester lineup, will be an independent company headquartered in Virginia and backed by VW.
Volkswagen seized upon the Scout name through its acquisition of Navistar (formerly International Harvester) by its European truck brand, Traton in 2020. The new plant is projected to produce more than 200,000 vehicles at full capacity and employ 4000 permanent positions. It’s the second VW EV plant in North America in addition to the plant in Chattanooga, Tenn. Audi EV production may also join either production line in time.
It took me a while to warm to the idea of an electric Scout, but VW seems to be treating the legendary namesake respectfully. All indications are that Scout Motors will be a stand-alone, uniquely American concept — not unlike the original — despite its German-based corporate ownership, utilizing its own engineering and platforms rather than sharing hardware with Volkswagen.
Scott Keogh, VW of America CEO, will step down to head up the nascent brand which is slated to begin selling fully electric vehicles in 2026. VW Group hopes to have 25 EVs available in the U.S. by 2030, and has their sights set on Tesla’s current dominance of the EV market.
