What has happened to car names? Beyond the lack of creativity, it seems now manufacturers are just throwing darts at a map and picking whatever name they hit.
I know, car names haven’t always been motivational. There was a period of time where carmakers adopted a naming convention of using numbers and letters. Datsun and Nissan all ended in 10. The B210 was their economy car, and it went from there; 310, 510, 610, etc.
BMWs all ended in “i”s like the 320i or the 750i.
American cars tried to get in on that action in during the malaise era when they tried to fool the world into thinking the Pontiac 6000 could compete in the same class as the Europeans. Oldsmobile took the pressure off itself and stuck with naming their version the Cutlass Ciera.
Volkswagen kept it simple with their Beetle and Bus, and when they imported a vehicle that defied description, they simply called it the Thing.
Of course, there were plenty of nonsensical names out there too. What’s a Chevette aside from sounding like it needs a shove? AMC had their AMX because X is a cooler letter than C, I guess. Isuzu named their pickup the P’up which sounded cute but didn’t attract many buyers looking for a rugged small pickup.
And what was Renault thinking? It’s French. It’s American. It’s a LeCar.
The 1960s had it going on or maybe it was just the counterculture leaving its mark. A Barracuda was cool. but a ‘Cuda was cooler. And a Mustang is faster when you call it a ‘Stang. How about a Corvette. You mean a ‘Vette? Yeah, way cooler. Just don’t ever call a Chevette a ‘Vette.
Back then, a small motorcycle company called Hodaka was credited with starting the trailbike craze in America. I know they’re not cars and they weren’t even a big player in the market, but they knew how to have fun with names for their products. Their on-off road enduro was called the Road Toad and their off-road bike was the Wombat. Their competition dirt bikes were the Combat Wombat and the Super Rat, all with correspondingly amusing cartoonish graphics.
Then there were special-edition cars. Pontiac had their GTO “Judge” package named for a character on a popular comedy show at the time with the tag line “Here comes the Judge!”
International Harvester appealed to younger Southern men with their Johnnie Reb edition pickup in confederate colors and carrying the caricature of sword-bearing rebel on the rear fender. Probably couldn’t get that one past the focus groups today, but back then it might get a rise out of a pickup buyer on the fence between a sabre-wielding rebel and the sedate Don Knotts edition Dodge Dude. Image isn’t everything, but it helps.
Now you can pick a career from car names. Choose to be a Pilot, an Aviator or a Navigator. A Forester in the Outback, or make a Discovery as a Trailblazer, a Pathfinder or even a Maverick riding a Bronco on the Frontier. One can Escape to be an Explorer on an Expedition or an Excursion.
Today’s names are all over the map. It’s possible to take a trip around America and beyond linking car names to places and, ironically, many of them belong to manufacturers that aren’t based in the U.S. We can go through Denali, to the Yukon, on the way to the frozen Tundra then head back to Tacoma, down to Santa Fe, Taos or Tucson and over to Tribeca. We can visit Tahoe in Sierra and mine for precious metal at the Silverado, stop by the King Ranch and look for Big Horn or Mustang, visit Acadia on the east coast or Malibu on the west coast or sail an Armada to Kona. Don’t forget to check out the Sequoia trees, they’re coniferous so not a Leaf to be found. You might even catch an Eclipse on the Equinox. That would be worth an Encore. Swing through Durango, Telluride, or Palisade before you Traverse Terrain in a Canyon of Colorado.
So many points on a Compass and places on an Atlas, many in the Continental U.S., have been used to name vehicles you’d have to go to Saturn or Mercury to come up with something original.
