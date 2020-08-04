CONWAY — The Village Candle Outlet Store in Settlers Green celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, July 22.
Based in Wells, Maine, Village Candle is a premium quality manufacturer of expertly crafted candles sold throughout the country.
Village Candle is a part of the Stonewall Kitchen family and is located at Unit B18, next to Talbots, in Settlers Green.
The Village Candle Outlet Store will feature a curated assortment of seasonal fragrances, recent releases and best-selling staples.
"Since welcoming Village Candle to our family of brands earlier this year, we’ve only fallen more in love with these high-quality, hand-trimmed candles,” said Natalie King, chief sales and marketing officer for Stonewall Kitchen, Village Candle’s parent company.
“That’s why we’re thrilled to create another way to shop for Village Candle with a new brick-and-mortar location that allows us to connect with our customers on a more personal level.”
A full assortment of products is available online at stonewallkitchen.com/villagecandle.
Store hours are Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.. Call (603) 730-5561 for more information.
