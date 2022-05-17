CONWAY — The Valley Originals — 25 independently owned local restaurants — are again helping out End 68 Hours of Hunger this month, with member establishments donating money from designated daily specials.
End 68 Hours of Hunger is a non-profit dedicated to ending childhood hunger. It addresses the approximately 68 hours of hunger some schoolchildren endure between the free lunch they get in school Friday and the free breakfast they receive in school Monday.
Locally, the group packs and delivers 170-plus bags for kids at Conway Elementary, John H. Fuller, Pine Tree, Josiah Bartlett Elementary, Jackson Grammar School, Freedom Elementary, Madison Elementary, Conway Head Start, Children Unlimited, Robert Frost Charter and Northeast Woodlands Public Chartered School.
Through the end of May, all Valley Original restaurants have specials labeled End 68 Hours of Hunger, with all proceeds from those specials going to the non-profit, said Valley Originals Marketing Director Genn Anzaldi, co-owner of the J-Town Deli in Jackson.
Member restaurants include: Almost There, Barley & Salt, Black Cap Grille, Cafe Noche, Chef’s Bistro, White Mountain Cider Co., Christmas Farm Inn and Spa, Deacon Street, Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall, Horsefeathers, Joseph’s Spaghetti Shed, J-Town Deli, Max’s at the Snowvillage Inn, Merlino’s Steakhouse, Notchland Inn, the Oxford House Inn, 302 West Smokehouse and Tavern, Priscilla’s, Red Parka Steakhouse and Pub, Shalimar of India, Shannon Door Pub, Shovel Handle Pub and the Wildcat Inn and Tavern.
Anzaldi said it is the fifth year the Valley Originals have run the campaign, and that the group has donated $3,000-$4,000 each of those five years.
“Our goal is not only to raise money for a deserving organization that gives 100 percent of its proceeds back to the people in need but also to help drive local awareness,” said Anzaldi.
Meanwhile, Mandy McDonald is in her 18th year as family support liaison at Conway Elementary School and in her 25th year in the Conway School District.
“We have many parents and caregivers who are working two and three jobs, who still struggle to pay rent, bills and food. Minimum wage is not a living wage,” said McDonald.
She said she first heard of the End 68 Hours of Hunger program in December 2013. "It is a grassroots program from Dover, where 100 percent of every cent raised or donated goes directly to buy food and stays local to each program. It is also 100 percent volunteer-run, not one person gets paid,” said McDonald, who said there are 43 “68 Hours” programs in the country, with 30 in New Hampshire and four in Maine.
With the organization’s executive director, Claire Bloom, in early 2014, they launched their pilot program at Conway Elementary in February 2014.
“I started small, filling 20 bags each Friday for Conway El kids."
After speaking to groups like Rotary Club of North Conway, Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley and several churches, "it was very apparent early on, that our community was behind it," McDonald said.
"I started asking for volunteers and adding more and more schools to the program,” said McDonald.
She noted that as students get older, “There is definitely a stigma with taking a food bag home,” so organizers started “food closets” at Kennett Middle School and Kennett High. Students can access the closets as needed and get some choice in what they bring home.
She said about one-fourth of donations is actual food, and the rest is monetary donations. "We place big orders through US Foods and also go shopping at Walmart and local grocery stores," she said.
There is $9-$11 worth of food in each child's bag, with three dinners, two breakfasts, two lunches and several snacks.
“There are no less than 3,200 calories, and we like to add lots of protein and calories,” said McDonaldd.
Items include canned tuna/chicken, soup, peanut butter, jelly, ramen noodles, crackers, trail mix, granola bars/cereal bars and oatmeal/pop-tarts/cereal.
For more information, call McDonald at (603) 662-6486 or email conway@end68hoursofhunger.org.
Checks can be made out to: End 68 Hours of Hunger-MWV and mailed to 160 Main St., Conway NH 03818.
The Valley Originals held its annual get-together for members and vendors at Barley & Salt on May 10. It was the first time in two years that the gathering was held due to pandemic concerns. The organization is hosting an online gift certificate special day Thursday, May 19. Quantity is limited.
For more information about the Valley Originals, the sale and other promotions, go to thevalleyoriginals.com.
