BARTLETT — Vail Resorts-owned Attitash Mountain has a new general manager.
Vail Resorts regional manager vice president Bobby Murphy of Stowe, Vt., announced Jan. 28 that effective Feb. 7 the new general manager will be Brandon Swartz.
He replaces Greg Gavrilets, who resigned Jan. 17 after serving for 15 months.
His resignation followed a period of disgruntled customers at the 1965-opened Bartlett resort under Vail’s ownership in terms of limited terrain open and frequent interruptions of service by its 1986-built Summit Triple CTEC Lift.
According to a letter to Vail employees, Murphy says that Swartz has served in a number of posts for Vail for nearly a decade.
For the last two years, he served as general manager at Hidden Valley in Missouri. Prior to that role, he held mountain operations positions in the Midwest and California as the senior manager of mountain operations at Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin and senior manager of lift operations at Heavenly Mountain in Lake Tahoe.
Since getting his start in the ski industry teaching skiing at Mount Snow in 2003, Swartz has been a lift operations supervisor, a ski patroller, has worked on events and race crews and has been a groomer. “You name it, Brandon has probably done it,” said Murphy, “at Wilmot, Heavenly, Mount Snow, Hunter, Keystone, Hidden Valley and now Attitash.”
“I am confident Brandon will bring his hands-on, authentic leadership and passion to build strong connections with the Attitash team and the broader Mount Washington Valley community,” said Murphy.
Swartz grew up skiing in his native Catskills of New York and went on to earn his college degree at then Lyndon State College in Vermont. In his free time, he enjoys camping in new places with his wife, Nicole, sons Hudson and Cooper and their two dogs, Chewie and Moose.
In interview excerpts supplied by Vail, Swartz said he is looking forward to his new role at Attitash.
“For me, being a New England native and as the East region has been growing into the company, it’s been a drive of mine to get back to East. We have a young family and this is where we want to be. It’s such a beautiful pace, with passionate guests. This is a great opportunity both personally and professionally to be a part of the community,” said Swartz.
Asked what his priorities will be at Attitash, he said,“I will focus on building the connections with the team on-site and with the community. My approach is one of collaboration and support. I always lead as my true self and I always look to unlock the potential of those on my team to deliver the best guest experience we possibly can.”
As a person who is familiar with the region, he summarized, “I went to school in northeastern Vermont and love the area. I truly want to be there, I want to see Attitash grow into what I know it can be.”
Attitash along with Wildcat Mountain was purchased from Peak Resorts by Vail in 2019.
