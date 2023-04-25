CONWAY — Another local drive seeking summer clothing, shoes and blankets for the people of Ukraine of all ages and genders will be held May 1-15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day at the former Dress Barn Store across from The Gap at Settlers Green in North Conway.

“When I did the first drive, little did I think that I would be doing three," said  Natalya Robinson of Silver Lake, formerly of Ukraine. The drive is once again on behalf of the non-profit Auburn-based relief organization, the Loving Lifeline.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.