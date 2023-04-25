Natayla Robinson sorts through bags of clothes from the Gibson Center for Senior Services inside an empty storefront at Settlers Green, near the Gap outlet, where she will be running another donation drive to send to Ukraine, as seen on April 25. Robinson said the drive will begin collecting summer clothing donations on May 1. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Another local drive seeking summer clothing, shoes and blankets for the people of Ukraine of all ages and genders will be held May 1-15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. each day at the former Dress Barn Store across from The Gap at Settlers Green in North Conway.
“When I did the first drive, little did I think that I would be doing three," said Natalya Robinson of Silver Lake, formerly of Ukraine. The drive is once again on behalf of the non-profit Auburn-based relief organization, the Loving Lifeline.
The first drive had been in April 2022 and the second was held last November.
"Hopefully there will not be a need for a fourth drive and that the war will be over," Robinson continued, "but if there is a need, we will do how ever many it takes."
Robinson, former manager of the COACH store at Settlers Green and now working full-time as a designer for Richardson Manufacturing in Silver Lake, said she was asked by Loving Lifeline last Friday if she could organize another drive, given her success at the first ones in April 2022 and in November, both of which were held at Settlers Green.
She said Settlers Green once again stepped up to the plate to make the former Dress Barn space available for the drive. Items donated by the Gibson Center for Senior Services in North Conway were dropped off this week to get the drive going, Robinson said, extending her thanks to Gibson Center Executive Director Marianne Jackson and others.
“It is sort of last minute, but I said yes I would be happy to do this when they asked,” said Robinson, who is from Crimea and who came to the United States to be with her husband, Tim Robinson, in 2005.
At her new post at Richardson Manufacturing, Robinson is designing military backpacks and bulletproof vests for use by the U.S. Army. Some of it goes to Ukraine as well, she said.
“This will be help going directly to the region near Odessa, where they have a lot of refugees,” said Robinson.
Robinson is heartened by the progress and resiliency of the Ukrainian Army and people, a year and two months since the war started when Russia invaded Ukraine n February 2022.
“After the winter, it looks promising, definitely, as the Ukrainian army is advancing … Already they have sent drones and bombed the Russian marine base in Sevastopol,” said Robinson, who has helped to guide Ukrainian families that have been sponsored to come to Mount Washington Valley under the U.S. government’s Uniting for Ukraine program, through which Americans may sponsor Ukrainians to come to the United States for up to two years.
“We had a Ukrainian Easter party (April 16) at which we had 25 people and 10 families represented,” said Robinson.
In recent developments, CNN reported that Western diplomats slammed Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for his country’s unprovoked assault on Ukraine during a face-to-face session hosted by Moscow’s top diplomat at the United Nations Security Council April 24.
UN ambassadors for the United States, United Kingdom and Switzerland all used their speeches at the meeting to condemn Russia’s invasion.
The Loving Lifeline is run by Ukrainian native Andrey Ilyuk, who owns a car dealership in Auburn. It is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that was established just after the start of the war by Ukrainian Americans with family and friends living in Ukraine. Find them on Facebook or Instagram.
Checks may be sent to the Loving Lifeline, 32 Manchester Road, Auburn, N.H. 03032.
